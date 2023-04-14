Not only has there been a shake-up on the panel, with Bruno Tonioli taking over from David Walliams , but Simon Cowell has revealed a change-up to the Golden Buzzer system.

The return of Britain's Got Talent is almost here, with the hit talent competition back for a 16th season which will see some changes from previous years.

In past years, the judges have been able to press a golden buzzer to grant an act an automatic place in the semi-finals. This year, Cowell revealed the audience also got to have their say with one.

Ant & Dec, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Bruno Tonioli on Britain's Got Talent. ITV/Thames

He said: "There were more Golden Buzzers this year. We have eight. I don't want to give too much away but there was one Golden Buzzer moment. I think in all the years, I've done this show because, you know, it wasn't really supposed to happen because we run out [of buzzers]."

Cowell continued: "It was kind of chaotic at this moment because the audience really dictated it, they did not let this go [for this act]. They're not going to leave. So we kind of said you know what, why don't we just give the audience a Golden Buzzer."

Cowell also said that there has never been "a rulebook" for the show, adding: "That's been the best thing about doing the show!"

Tonioli previously revealed that Walliams sent him a gift on his first day on the show, saying: "I haven't seen David, but he was the first person to send me a message saying congratulations. He also sent a fantastic bottle of Italian wine to my dressing room on my first day. I thought that was absolute class."

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Gethin Jones recently responded to Tonioli's move from that show to BGT, saying that he will "absolutely" to do a good job on the judging panel.

He added: "He's an entertainer, isn't he by trade? That's what he does. So they're just going to have to try and stop him from getting up and singing himself."

Britain's Got Talent 2023 starts on Saturday 15th April at 8pm on ITV1. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

