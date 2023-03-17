It comes after he stepped down permanently from Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 due to the travel restrictions caused by the pandemic, with Anton du Beke officially taking over.

Back in January, it was revealed that Bruno Tonioli had joined the Britain's Got Talent judging panel, taking over from David Walliams.

Bruno will make his BGT debut later this year for season 26, and former Strictly star Gethin Jones thinks he's going to do a great job, however, contestants may have to watch out for some of his harsher comments.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about Bruno's new role, Jones said: "He's an entertainer, isn't he by trade? That's what he does. So they're just going to have to try and stop him from getting up and singing himself."

Asked if he thinks he'll do well, he added: "Absolutely!"

Jones took part in the fifth season of Strictly in 2007 alongside professional dancer Camilla Dallerup.

Recalling one of Bruno's comments from his time on the show, Jones continued: "Speaking about Bruno always reminds me of my favourite comments which he made when I was on Strictly Come Dancing. It was about week 1 or week 2 and I think I got a four from Craig the week before and Bruno said, 'It looks like you've been rehearsing by text.'

"It's probably one of the best put downs I've ever had on TV. It always tickles me: 'It looks like you've been rehearsing by text.'" Earlier this year, Britain's Got Talent released a first look picture of the new panel including Bruno.

"Here we are, Britain’s Got Talent. I am so excited. It’s my first show, I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I’m sure it’s going to be brilliant," Bruno said.

Today (Friday 17th March), Jones will complete a 24 hour dance-athon he has been taking part in as part of this year's Red Nose Day fundraiser. Speaking to RadioTimes.com earlier this week, he revealed which Strictly star he'd like to see join him on the dance floor.

Gethin Jones's 24 hour dance will air live on BBC Morning Live from Thursday 16th March until Friday 17th March, on Red Nose Day.

