TV presenter and Strictly legend Gethin Jones is about to take part in a gruelling and ambitious challenge as part of Red Nose Day to raise money to help support people facing the toughest times of their lives.

Each hour, the presenter will be joined by a Strictly Come Dancing pro and stars, including Tess Daly, Claudia Winkleman and Shirley Ballas.

Camilla Dallerup and Tom Chambers at the Strictly live tour in 2009. Getty Images

The full line-up will be revealed on the day, but there is one professional dancer in particular who Gethin would like to join him for the challenge – Danish ballroom dancer Camilla Dallerup.

Jones was paired with Dallerup when he took part in season 5 of Strictly back in 2007. The pair managed to finish in third place, and now Gethin wants to reunite for another dance.

Asked which Strictly pro he'd most like to dance with for the Red Nose Day challenge, he exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "I've been involved with Strictly for over a decade, so I know present and past members. Maybe Camilla because that's who I danced with on the show. That'd be pretty awesome.

"I don't know as she's in America at the moment, but it's 24 hours and I mean Zoom is pretty good these days. I don't think we have a budget to fly her over, but it would be amazing to see her."

On how confident he is that he'll pull off the challenge, Jones added: "It's mental resilience, isn't it? I think it'd be physical to a point and then it will just be that mental aspect it to get through. I know it's not going to be easy. You'd have to drag me out of there for me not to finish it.

"You'd have to literally take me out in an ambulance, because I won't be quitting because it means too much too many people."

BBC's Comic Relief special will be fronted by a number of big name hosts this year, including David Tennant. As part of the 2023 fundraising effort, fans will also be able to win some iconic BBC props, including Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor's T-shirt.

Gethin Jones will be attempting to dance for 24 hours live on BBC Morning Live from Thursday 16th March until Friday 17th March, on Red Nose Day.

