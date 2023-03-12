And now a first-look image has been released showing the legendary pop singer and former Neighbours star wearing the iconic nose while Ben Willbond lurks in the background in character as The Captain.

Popular sitcom Ghosts has lined up a very impressive guest star for a sketch for this Friday's Red Nose Day - iconic singer and actress Kylie Minogue.

The BBC has confirmed that Minogue will play herself in the skit, which sees her arrive at Button House with her agent (played by Tanya Moodie) to check if it's a suitable concert venue – giving the ghosts something of a shock.

It had long been rumoured that she was set to appear in a Ghosts sketch for Comic Relief this year after she had to withdraw from a planned appearance in 2022 while she was recovering from COVID.

A report in The Sun last week claimed that the segment would once again see Minogue reunite with her former Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan, but there has been no confirmation of this from the BBC.

Speaking about appearing in the sketch, Kylie explained: "I'm a big fan of Ghosts so it was truly exciting to be there. The entire cast were already in costume when I met them, so it was already funny!"

She added: "As the show is filmed on location, much of what you see on screen is actually there so it's like stepping right into the home of Ghosts. I sat in Julian’s chess chair, ha! The entire team were so amazing and made me feel very welcome. It was a beautiful and surreal day. I was so moved to be part of Comic Relief and the incredible work they do."

Star and co-creator Mat Baynton – who plays Thomas Thorne in the series – also found the experience surreal, describing the shoot as "an absolute dream."

He continued: "In fact, I'm already wondering if I literally dreamt the whole thing. If we didn't have the footage, it would certainly seem more plausible.”

This year's Red Nose Day – which is hosted by David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness, Zoe Ball, Joel Dommett and AJ Odudu – will also feature a Blackadder sketch with Tony Robinson and parodies of both Love Island and The Traitors.

Red Nose Day airs on BBC One at 7pm on Friday 17th March. Ghosts season 1-4 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

