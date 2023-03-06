The Sun has reported that Minogue and Donovan will next be seen together in a Ghosts Comic Relief sketch, and that they have already shot the segment.

Following on from their reunion in the Neighbours finale last year, it has been reported that Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are about to work together once again.

An insider reportedly told the publication: "Getting Kylie and Jason back together is a real coup and the results are hilarious. The episode is really tongue in cheek and they crack gags about their history and music. It was all kept hush-hush on set to keep the secret that they were both reuniting for the show."

The cast of Ghosts season 4. BBC

This wouldn't be the first time Minogue has been linked with Ghosts. She was previously due to appear in a sketch for last year's Red Nose Day, but had to pull out as she was recovering from COVID.

When approached by RadioTimes.com the BBC has confirmed a Ghosts sketch will air on Friday 17th March as part of the Red Nose Day telecast, but has said further details will be announced in due course.

Ghosts was renewed for a fifth season late last year, with a brief synopsis teasing that the new outing will see the couple contemplating "a new chapter that could have a huge effect on the Ghosts’ (after) lives".

The creators said in a statement at the time: "We are delighted to confirm that Ghosts will be returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for a fifth season in 2023.

"We’ve had much fun in the writers room and are hugely excited by the new stories we have to tell and further secrets we get to reveal. We've been getting back into practice walking through walls and can’t wait to start shooting again in the new year."

Minogue previously opened up about her last reunion with Donovan for Neighbours, calling it "amazing, surreal and very emotional".

Red Nose Day returns to BBC One on Friday 17th March. Ghosts season 1-4 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

