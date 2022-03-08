Kylie Minogue joins Ghosts for Comic Relief special

Singer and actress Kylie Minogue will be joining the Ghosts cast for the undoubtedly haunted ride, though it's unclear at this stage what role she'll be playing in the special episode and which of the ghosts we already know and love will feature.

BBC comedy Ghosts is set to return later this year for its fourth season, but fans will get to pay the Button House residents a visit earlier in a one-off sketch as part of Red Nose Day 2022.

The popular comedy has been a huge hit with viewers both in the UK and across the pond, with an American version of the show airing on CBS last autumn.

It stars Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Charlotte Ritchie as young couple Mike and Alison, and the likes of Jim Howick, Lolly Adefope and Simon Farnaby as the eccentric ghosts who haunt the decrepit country manor Mike and Alison are looking to restore.

Red Nose Day will take place on Friday 18th March and feature an evening of special programming from 7pm. Sketches, live performances and one-off comedy specials will all feature in the annual fundraising campaign to end child poverty.

Other shows that will also feature in the BBC's Comic Relief programming include a special The Repair Shop episode and a performance from Strictly winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

Red Nose Day airs on BBC One on Friday 18th March. Ghosts seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.