The Australian soap was axed after 37 years, but it was announced on Thursday 17th November that it would be returning.

In unexpected news, Neighbours is returning after being saved by Amazon Freevee.

We don't know too much about the revival, but we do know it will feature at least four very iconic characters: Susan Kennedy (played by Jackie Woodburne), Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher), Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney).

We also know it will be returning in 2023 - so that means there's plenty of time to get very excited.

Read on for your essential guide to Neighbours on Amazon Freevee.

When is Neighbours returning?

Following the shock announcement that it had been saved, Neighbours will start filming in 2023.

It's expected to land in the "second half" of the year.

There's also the small matter of the Neighbours: Farewell Tour, which is set to land in the UK in March, and features several of the confirmed returnees.

It wouldn't necessarily mean filming would stop entirely, as they've filmed in the UK before – and they should hopefully have a pretty expansive cast – but it will mean some cast members are out of action for a short while.

Who will star in Neighbours in 2023?

So far, we know of four characters returning to Neighbours. They are...

Susan Kennedy played by Jackie Woodburne

Karl Kennedy played by Alan Fletcher

Paul Robinson played by Stefan Dennis

Toadie Rebecchi played by Ryan Moloney

As for who else, that's yet to be announced, but we'll keep this page up to date as we know more.

Several cast members took to social media on 17th November shortly after the announcement was made, saying they knew nothing of its revival.

That doesn't rule them out though, as some of their on-screen relatives will be back, so there's every possibility they could return.

How to watch the Neighbours revival

The Neighbours revival will air on Amazon Freevee in 2023.

Freevee is Amazon's free streaming service, which replaced IMDb TV.

Like other AVoD services, it shows adverts to generate money, rather than asking viewers to pay to subscribe and use the service.

Read our guide to Amazon Freevee to find out more.

