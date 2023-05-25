April Rose Pengilly and Jodi Gordon have confirmed that they will be back on Ramsay Street as fan-favourite couple Chloe Brennan and Elly Conway, with the latter sharing the news on her Twitter account yesterday (Wednesday 24th May).

Neighbours fans have been treated to some more exciting casting news ahead of the soap's comeback on Amazon Freevee later in 2023.

"We are excited to announce that CHELLY ARE BACK!" she Tweeted. "@jodigordon and I will both be appearing in the new @neighbours, and will be back on set very soon."

She added: "Thank you all so much for your support. We can't wait to share Chloe and Elly's next chapter with you!"

The couple had reunited in the closing episodes before Neighbours' original run ended last year, and it appears that the revival will now continue their story – which they previously described as "the greatest love story ever told."

They are the latest in a long line of stars to officially sign on for the revival, with Neighbours stalwarts such as Susan Kennedy (played by Jackie Woodburne), Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher), Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) all in line for a return.

Last month, Dennis exclusively told RadioTimes.com that there would be plenty more familiar faces back on Ramsay Street for the revival, saying: "We have been told that they're getting back as many of the original cast that were there at the end as possible."

It was recently confirmed that Guy Pearce would be reprising his role as Mike Young for " a little appearance or two", while other returnees will include Lucinda Armstrong-Hall as Holly Hoyland, Lloyd Will as Sergeant Andrew Rodwell, Emerald Chan as Sadie Rodwell, and Candice Leask as Wendy Rodwell.

Meanwhile, The OC's Mischa Barton will be joining the cast as a guest star in the upcoming series.

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee this autumn. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

