The OC favourite will star in the Aussie soap revival on Amazon Freevee as new character Reece Sinclair .

Mischa Barton has revealed that she'd never watched Neighbours before signing up to join the show.

In a new interview, she explained that she was "familiar" with the series thanks to Kylie Minogue, who had her big break playing Charlene Robinson on Neighbours between 1986 and 1988, but she hadn't watched it.

"I was familiar with it, probably the same things that most people recognise about the show, like Kylie Minogue and the fun stuff," Barton told the Herald Sun.

"So when the producers approached me about the role, I thought the character of Reece Sinclair was a very good fit."

Alan Fletcher, Mischa Barton and Jackie Woodburne in Neighbours. Amazon Freevee

An American relocating to Ramsay Street, Reece is not who she says she is and harbours a secret. With such a mysterious premise, Barton's character is guaranteed to shake things up in the revival.

Recently, the Sixth Sense star posted a video from set, announcing she was officially filming for the new batch of episodes and that fans should expect 'lots of drama'.

"I've started filming on set and it's all going so great," she said in the clip.

"I can't wait for you guys to see it. There's lots of drama to come, so see you all soon."

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee this autumn.

