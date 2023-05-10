The actress, best known for playing Marissa Cooper in The OC, featured in a video message from the official Twitter account of the Aussie soap, confirming she was on set and teasing a lot of drama ahead for her character.

Mischa Barton has shared an update with Neighbours fans as she begins filming for the revival.

"I've started filming on set and it's all going so great," she said in the clip.

"I can't wait for you guys to see it. There's lots of drama to come, so see you all soon."

In April, it was announced that the Sixth Sense star would join the cast of Neighbours for the new batch of episodes on Amazon Freevee.

Barton is to play the role of Reece, an American new to Ramsay Street who's not quite who she says she is.

"I'm excited to be part of this iconic show's next chapter, and I am really looking forward to being back in Australia, a place I know and love," the actress said in a statement.

"I think the character of Reece is going to be a great role for me to explore and play with."

As for the soap's executive producer Jason Herbison, he described Reece as "dynamic and unpredictable", suggesting she will make a lasting impact on Erinsborough.

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee this autumn. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

