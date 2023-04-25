The latest to be announced is Emerald Chan who plays Sadie Rodwell on the soap set to return to Amazon Freevee later this year .

Australian soap Neighbours has been announcing the returning cast members over the past couple of months, and now that production has started, the names are coming thick and fast.

She was spotted earlier in the month on the set of the reboot, but it's since been confirmed that she's going to be in the new batch of episodes.

Neighbours confirmed the news on their Instagram, saying: "We're very excited to announce that Emerald Chan will be reprising her role as Sadie Rodwell in all-new episodes of Neighbours later this year.

"What kind of trouble will Sadie be causing in Erinsborough next? We can't wait to find out!"

Chan commented: "So happy to be back."

Meanwhile, Stefan Dennis and Annie Jones exclusively told RadioTimes.com that they think most from the original series will be back if possible.

Dennis said: "We have been told that they're getting back as many of the original cast that were there at the end as possible. But because we had literally stopped, people started to move on.

"The world of acting is insecure enough as it is, so if you suddenly find yourself without work after a gig – it doesn't matter if it's 37 days or 37 years – you've got to go and earn some dosh. Some people moved states.

"I can confirm Ian Smith's coming back, which shocked me. That's pretty exciting."

