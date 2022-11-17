The series ended in July 2022 after 37 years but in astonishing news this morning (17th November), it's coming back via the streaming giant.

Iconic Australian soap Neighbours is set to return after being saved by Amazon Freevee.

Neighbours will start to film in Australia next year and will continue to tell the lives of Erinsborough's finest.

The revitalised series will premiere exclusively for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US, and in great news for fans, the streamer has also acquired streaming rights to thousands of episodes from previous seasons.

We already know some characters set to return, too, with Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy), Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy) and Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi) all signed up already.

"Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street," said Lauren Anderson, head of AVoD original content and programming, Amazon Studios.

"With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalogue of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favourite moments. We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers."

Jennifer Mullin, global CEO, Fremantle, added: "Neighbours is a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world. We cherish the show and all those who have been part of its incredible story over many decades, so we are thrilled that we have found a new home with Amazon Freevee.

"Thanks to the innovative Amazon Freevee platform, many classic episodes will be available to fans, and Neighbours will go back into full production in Australia early next year, providing our fans with new episodes.

"This partnership with Amazon Freevee marks an exciting new chapter, and we look forward to collaborating with them, along with our long-term and valued partner in Australia, Network 10."

The series will air in the second half of 2023.

