What is Freevee? Amazon's new free streaming service explained

You might have heard of IMDb TV and if not, you’ve almost definitely heard of IMDb – the trusted site for ratings and reviews of all your favourite films and TV shows.

IMDb TV has had a rebrand. This ad-supported, video-on-demand service from Amazon is now called Freevee.

Freevee, like other AVOD services, shows adverts to viewers to generate money, rather than asking viewers to pay for the content they’re watching. It works like this: advertisers pay a fee for every advert shown during a video so you don’t have to.

This type of monetisation was popularised by YouTube. Unlike YouTube and other streaming services, like Hulu, you can’t pay to have the adverts removed. So if you value your time over your wallet, Freevee might not be the service for you.

However, if you’re anything like us and can strategically plan your tea and loo breaks around the adverts if it means saving a couple of quid, Freevee is a great alternative to paid services. Plus, it claims to show around half the amount of ads as a traditional TV show, which isn’t bad at all.

The easiest way to watch Freevee is on Amazon Prime Video as the app comes as standard. If you already have an Amazon Prime Video account, fab! If not, sign-up for your free 30-day trial.

Like with all services, you want to know if it’s worth your time before you try it out. So we’re here to tell you what exactly Freevee is and if it's worth signing up for.

What is Freevee?

What is Freevee and how does it work? The short answer is Freevee is a free streaming service from Amazon. It’s currently available in the US and UK, and there are plans to launch it in Germany later this year.

As streaming services up their prices – for example, Netflix going up to £6.99 a month – Amazon hopes people will consider Freevee as it (like it says in the title) is free.

How to get Freevee on Amazon Prime Video?

How can you watch Freevee? You can install Freevee on Amazon devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon tablets, as well as on third party devices, such as Android TV boxes like MECOOL, Chromecast with Google TV, LG and Samsung smart TVs, as well as some PlayStation and Xbox models.

Do you need an Amazon account to watch Freevee? You do, and if you have an Amazon Prime Video account, it's even better, as Freevee will already be available.

Those of you using an Amazon Fire Stick will find that Freevee comes pre-installed on the device, with no option to remove it. You can access Freevee directly through the home screen and it should be easy to spot, too, as it’s a bright yellow icon.

Viewers using a third-party device, such as NVIDIA SHIELD, Chromecast with Google TV or MECOOL, can find Freevee in the Google Play Store.

You can also download the Freevee app on your iOS or Android device.

What shows to watch on Amazon Freevee

The full cast of Rian Johnson's Knives Out, including Daniel Craig and Jamie Lee Curtis SEAC

With nearly 3000 titles, you’ll be spoilt for choice with movies and TV shows on Freevee.

You can enjoy family-favourite movies like Paddington, Addams Family Values and The Princess Bride, watch big-name films like Knives Out and The Invisible Man, and binge-watch series like Schitt’s Creek, Mad Men and The X-Files. Plus, Freevee produces its own original content, aptly named Freevee Originals. These originals include the spy thriller series Alex Rider and crime programme Bosch, and it’s working on a Post Malone concert film to be released later this year.

Freevee has big plans to increase its original content by 70% this year, too, and to add new titles every month.

Unlike some free ad-supported video-on-demand services, Freevee lets you watch the entire catalogue of available tv shows. Peacock, for example, is an AVOD service which offers shows like The Office and The Good Place, however, you can’t watch every episode. You don’t have that problem with Freevee; you can binge-watch the entire six seasons of Dawson's Creek if you want to!

With Freevee, you won't get the same extensive catalogue in comparison to if you paid for a subscription service. But that’s to be expected, it’s free.

Is Freevee free?

Freevee is completely free. Do you need a subscription? You don’t need an Amazon Prime Video subscription, despite it being an Amazon service, however, you will need an Amazon account. Freevee is free to install, too, and is downloaded automatically if you have an Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Is Freevee easy to use?

We certainly think so! Amazon Prime Video users will find the service particularly straightforward as they have similar layouts.

