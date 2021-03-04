Best streaming device for your TV 2021: which should you buy?

A streaming device is a great tool for keeping all your favourite streaming services, apps and channels in one place and allow you to watch the likes of Netflix on the TV rather than on the small screen of a smartphone or tablet.

However, prices can vary quite significantly, from the inexpensive Roku Express at £29.99 to the more premium Amazon Fire TV Cube costing over £100. So how much should you be spending? That answer really depends on the streaming quality you’re after, what design you prefer, and the apps and channels you use most often.

In this guide, you’ll find our pick of the best streaming devices that we’ve tried, tested and reviewed. Each device has also been given an award from the best budget option to the best voice control.

The list is filled with options from all the major brands, including Amazon, Roku and NOW TV, and we’ve hand-picked the cream of the crop from each extensive range. These are our best streaming devices, reviewed.

Best streaming devices at a glance

With the popularity of smart home technology only growing, more and more TV streaming devices are becoming available. Nearly every major technology and entertainment brand, including Amazon, Google and NOW TV, have their own TV devices, and the ranges continue to expand. These include:

Best streaming devices to buy in 2021

From Amazon to Roku, here is our pick of the best streaming devices for your TV.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Best for voice control

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s most sophisticated streaming device. An amalgamation of an Amazon Echo smart speaker and Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Cube has the most comprehensive voice control via Alexa. The box is smart and sleek and offers buffer-free 4K streaming.

Read the full Amazon Fire TV Cube review.

Chromecast with Google TV

Best for design

As the newest Google TV device, the Chromecast with Google TV provides a bright and crisp 4K HDR picture quality. The streaming device is available in three colours, has an attractive design and simple remote and is hidden from view when in use.

Read the full Chromecast with Google TV review.

Roku Streambar

Best for sound quality

A soundbar and streaming device in one, the Roku Streambar offers a bigger sound than most streaming sticks. Fitted with four internal speakers, the device fills a room with Dolby Audio sound and adjusts the volume as needed so loud adverts are automatically quietened. An affordable soundbar and a great option if you’re looking for more than your basic streaming device.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Best for HD streaming

Released last year, this generation of the Amazon Fire TV Stick is 50% more powerful than its 2019 predecessor. The new streaming stick comes with a remote fitted with TV controls, so you don’t have to switch remotes to change the volume and pretty accurate voice control, thanks to Alexa.

Read the full Amazon Fire TV Stick review.

NOW TV Smart Stick

Best for new film releases

The £29.99 price tag of the NOW TV Smart Stick includes one month’s free access to the likes of Sky Cinema, Sky Atlantic and Sky Sports. New releases such as Joker, Little Women and Jojo Rabbit are available, along with apps such as BT Sport, Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. Its default resolution is only 720p but can be improved to HD streaming with the NOW TV Boost.

Read the full NOW TV Smart Stick review.

Roku Premiere

Best budget 4K option

Roku’s range of streaming sticks is affordable, with no frills. The Roku Premiere is a mid-range option for under £40 and delivers 4K streaming and access to apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Spotify and Disney+. Designed to be portable, the device is sturdy and well-made enough to survive some drops and bumps along the way.

Read the full Roku Premiere review. Want a cheaper Roku streaming player? Try the Roku Express.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Best budget option

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the cheapest streaming sticks around. Just like its more expensive counterpart, the Fire TV Stick Lite offers HD streaming, voice control via Alexa and easy access to all your various Amazon subscriptions. The only downside? The remote is a little simpler than that of the original Fire TV Stick, so it does not have any volume or power buttons.

Read the full Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review.

