Nvidia may be best known for its graphics processing units popular with gamers, but the brand also has its own range of streaming devices.

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is the brand’s premium 4K streaming player that combines access to on-demand services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix and the ability to play games like Cyberpunk 2077, Among Us and Rocket League.

But at £179.99, is the streaming device worth the price? We put the Nvidia Shield TV Pro to the test to find out.

In this Nvidia Shield TV Pro review, we break down all the streaming device’s key features from 4K streaming and AI upscaling to everything the brand’s cloud gaming service GeForce Now offers.

And, here is why we think the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is one of the best streaming devices you can buy right now.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro review: summary

The experience of using the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is seamless. Offering a lot more ‘oomph’ than a basic streaming stick, apps are quick to load on the Nvidia device, the homepage is easy to navigate, and Google Assistant is built-in. However, the selling point is GeForce Now, the brand’s cloud gaming service, and the AI upscaling that takes video from HD to 4K. Unique to Nvidia, the AI upscaling works in real-time to upgrade video for a crisper image and enhance finer background details – and it does a good job at it, too.

The only minor qualm we have is that we can’t help but wish that a shield controller was included in the package, but this is lessened somewhat by the fact that Xbox and PlayStation controllers also work with the Nvidia device. At £179.99, the Nvidia streaming player won’t be within everyone’s budget, but if you can afford it, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is one of the best streaming devices you can buy.

Price: The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is available for £179.99 at Amazon, Currys and Very.

Key features:

4K streaming

Chromecast built-in

AI upscaling to boost video from HD to 4K

Dolby Atmos

GeForce Now cloud gaming service

Pros:

4K streaming

AI video upscaling from HD to 4K

Chromecast built-in

Market-leading gaming features

Cons:

Shield controller sold separately

What is Nvidia Shield TV Pro?

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is the brand’s premium streaming device. Powered by the NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor, the Shield TV Pro’s set-up is a little more sophisticated than the entry-level streaming sticks, including the likes of the Roku Express and Fire TV Stick Lite. The brand currently has two streaming devices; the Nvidia Shield TV Pro and the cheaper Nvidia Shield TV.

What does Nvidia Shield TV Pro do?

Released just over a year ago, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro offers 4K streaming and gives you access to apps including Amazon Prime Video, Spotify, YouTube, Deezer and Twitch. Alongside these streaming capabilities, the streaming device also features GeForce Now, allowing you to play games such as Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on the TV.

How much is Nvidia Shield TV Pro?

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is available for £179.99 at Amazon, Currys and Very.

Is Nvidia Shield TV Pro good value for money?

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro may be one of the more premium streaming devices, but that doesn’t mean it’s not good value for money. It is more powerful than the traditional streaming sticks, provides 4K streaming and, as it’s an Android-powered device, there’s a great range of apps to take advantage of.

Even when compared to similarly priced devices like the new Apple TV 4K, the Shield TV Pro has a lot to offer and provides the most comprehensive gaming experience of any streaming player in the form of GeForce Now. Unique to Nvidia, the cloud gaming service connects to digital PC game stores so you can stream your own library of games on the TV.

With such a broad range of features – executed to a high quality – there’s no doubt that the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is brilliant value for money.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro design

Considering how powerful the streaming device is, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is surprisingly small. The streaming player is tall and slender, measuring 15.9cm x 9.8cm x 2.6cm (H x W x D). The black device comes with green accent details and features an HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports and an ethernet port down the side.

The streaming player comes with a remote control. Rather than being the typical rectangular shape, the remote is a triangular prism. The remote is pretty comprehensive and includes a Netflix shortcut button, a mute button, a navigation wheel and a button to activate voice control via Google Assistant.

However, while Google Assistant is built-in, the Shield TV Pro also works with Alexa to work with both Alexa compatible devices and Google Home accessories. It also has IR control built-in so that it can be used to turn on/off or control the volume of the TV.

Style: The sleek design means that the Nvidia Shield TV Pro should fit into any TV set-up without being an eye-sore, and it’s small enough not to draw attention away from the screen.

The sleek design means that the Nvidia Shield TV Pro should fit into any TV set-up without being an eye-sore, and it’s small enough not to draw attention away from the screen. Robustness: To stop the streaming device from being accidentally knocked over, you can buy a stand for it, but it is sold separately. The Nvidia Shield TV Pro can stand up without it, but it is a little unstable.

To stop the streaming device from being accidentally knocked over, you can buy a stand for it, but it is sold separately. The Nvidia Shield TV Pro can stand up without it, but it is a little unstable. Size: The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is approximately the size of an A5 notebook. It’s small and slender so you won’t have to clear a lot of room on your TV unit for it.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro streaming quality

Along with a promise of 4K HDR streaming, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro also supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. There’s no lag when switching between the homepage and apps and no buffering during TV series or movies, either. The picture quality is bright and crisp, helped by AI upscaling that will automatically enhance video from HD to 4K quality in real-time.

Activated by a slider, AI upscaling can be easily switched on or off with an immediate difference. It’s worth mentioning, though, that it won’t work on everything. Anything you’re watching needs to be 1080p (HD) or below for you to see the benefits, and you won’t see any improvements on any picture quality above this.

On the odd occasion, it can look a little artificial. However, for the vast majority of the time, the changes are subtle and just add a crispness to video that would have otherwise looked soft. There’s no doubt it’s a great addition that noticeably improves the TV-watching experience.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro gaming features

If you’re considering buying the Nvidia Shield TV Pro, it is likely that it’s gaming possibilities that have piqued your interest. The built-in GeForce Now cloud service is what elevates this streaming device into its own league. While most streaming devices primary function is to facilitate you watching streaming services such as Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix on a ‘non-smart’ TV, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro does that and goes beyond.

GeForce Now gives you access to PC games without the need for a gaming PC. There are over 800 games available on the service, including the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Fortnite, Watch Dog Legion and Rocket League, with new games added every Thursday. By linking up your accounts, GeForce Now will also give you access to games you already own on Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect and GOG.

The AI upscaling function can also be applied to gameplay to enhance the image in real-time up to 4K quality. Naturally, the streaming quality will largely depend on your internet speed, but games should play smoothly if you have a strong connection. We found the AI upscaling to exactly what it promised – with image quality improved in real-time. The effect it had on gameplay was similar to that it had on TV and was most effective at sharpening up far-off details, taking away some of the fuzziness you sometimes get in the background.

To make the most of the cloud gaming service, you might want to consider paying for a Priority Membership for £8.99 a month. This will give you priority access to gaming servers and the option to play extended gaming sessions. There is a free membership for those who’d rather not pay; it just comes with the limitation of 1-hour gaming sessions and standard access to servers.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro set-up: how easy is it to use?

Setting up the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is simple. Once out of the box, the streaming device plugs into the TV’s HDMI port and what follows is the typical flow of log-ins and Wi-Fi passwords. A small note; an HDMI cable isn’t supplied with the streaming device, so it will need to be bought separately. Two AAA batteries are included, though, which is always welcome.

The whole process takes less than 10 minutes, and the most time-consuming element is remembering all your passwords for various apps and streaming services.

Apps are front-and-centre on the homepage making it easy to navigate. If you have used any other Android-based TV devices, it should look relatively familiar. However, the benefit of Google Assistant built-in is that, if you prefer, voice control can also be used to search the homepage. This can often be useful if you’re struggling to find a specific app or TV show and don’t feel like scrolling. To activate Google Assistant, hold down the ‘mic’ button on the remote.

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro has a 16GB storage capacity. It’s a decent, if not a massive amount, but it’s on par with competition as the Amazon Fire TV Cube also offers 16GB of storage.

What is the difference between Nvidia Shield TV Pro and Amazon Fire TV Cube?

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro has some fierce competition from the likes of Google, Apple and Amazon when it comes to streaming devices – no more so than from Amazon’s premium streaming player, the Amazon Fire TV Cube.

At £109.99, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is the brand’s most powerful and sophisticated streaming device. Compared to the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Cube also comes with more comprehensive voice control via Alexa, typically only found with Amazon Echo speakers.

Like the Nvidia Shield TV Pro, the Fire TV Cube also provides 4K streaming and access to various streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Spotify, YouTube and BBC iPlayer.

Choosing between the Nvidia Shield TV Pro will largely come down to two factors; how many Amazon subscriptions you have and whether you intend to use the streaming device for gaming. The Amazon Fire TV Cube is far more suited to provide quick and easy access to everything from Amazon Prime Video to Amazon Music Unlimited. However, if you want 4K streaming and gaming in the same place, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is the best streaming device for you.

Our verdict: should you buy Nvidia Shield TV Pro?

With the Shield TV Pro, Nvidia has delivered a streaming player that offers more than just access to on-demand apps and streaming services. The streaming device is jam-packed with everything you could want from such a product, including 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos, and built-in Google Assistant. The homepage is user-friendly and easy to navigate – made even easier by the ability to voice search it.

However, while executed brilliant thanks to the powerful NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor, these aren’t the selling points of the Nvidia Shield TV Pro. The best-selling point of this streaming player is GeForce Now. Making it hands-down the best streaming device for games, the cloud gaming service gives you access to over 800 games in a relatively painless manner. This comes with the caveat that you do need decent internet and either the use of your own controllers or face buying a Shield controller separately, to make the most of its gaming features.

And yes, it does come at a slightly higher price point, but we think it is more than worth it for what the Nvidia Shield TV Pro delivers. If you want a streaming device that delivers more than the basics, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is the one for you.

Our rating:

Design: 5/5

Streaming quality: 5/5

Gaming features: 4.5/5

Ease of set-up: 4/5

Value for money: 4/5

Overall: 4.5/5

Where to buy Nvidia Shield TV Pro

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is available from a number of retailers.

