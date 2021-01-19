The Amazon Echo range of smart speakers and displays has quickly become one of the most popular. Powered by AI virtual assistant Alexa, these devices allow you to check the weather, set an alarm and control other smart tech all with a simple voice command.

However, as with any Amazon product, the price of these smart speakers does vary so we’ve pulled together all the latest Amazon Echo deals so that you can access them all in one place.

The Echo range is also sold by other retailers so we’ve done the legwork to compare prices and find you the best deal for every Amazon Echo device.

Here are the best Amazon Echo deals on offer in January 2021, from the new Echo Dot to Philips Hue bundles.

If you want to get the most from your new Amazon Echo, try our guide to the best Amazon Echo accessories.

Best Amazon Echo deals for February 2021

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | £39

If you don’t have your heart set on the latest model, you can find some brilliant savings on Amazon’s older devices like this third generation Amazon Echo Dot. It still has all the features we’ve come to expect from Amazon’s devices including hands-free calls, voice control of your music and the ability control your lights, plugs and thermostat via the speaker.

Amazon Echo + Philips Hue bundle | £89.99 £69.99 (save £20 or 22%)

The Amazon Echo and Philips Hue bundle currently costs the same as buying the smart speaker on its own. It comes with a Philips Hue lightbulb (either screw or bayonet) that you can control through your Amazon Echo. A great deal if you’re looking to dip your toes in smart home technology and not sure where to start.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | £79 £59 (save £20 or 25%)

If you’re more of a visual person, you may prefer Amazon’s smart displays. The Amazon Echo Show 5 is compact with a 5.5-inch screen making it ideal for anyone with limited counter or shelving space. Both colours (black and white) are on offer.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | £79 £59 at AO (save £40 or 25 per cent)

Amazon Echo Show 8 | £119.99 £89.99 (save £30 or 25%)

The 8-inch HD screen of the Echo Show 8 allows you to see at a glance the weather, time and the latest news. It can be used for video calls and it is also compatible with Ring doorbells so you can answer and see who is at the door via the device.

Which Amazon Echo should you buy?

Deciding on which Amazon Echo you should buy largely depends on what you’re primarily going to use it for and your budget.

The most popular smart speaker is the Amazon Echo Dot, which also happens to be the cheapest. With a RRP of £39.99, the Echo Dot is only a few months old and has a 1.6-inch front-firing speaker. It is a great option for those who are having their first foray into smart speakers or who mainly want to use it to listen to audiobooks, music or ask requests about the weather, news or traffic.

If you are more of a visual person, you will likely benefit from spending a little more on a smart display. The RRP for these devices start at £79.99 for the Echo Show 5 but can often be found for less. The benefit of having the touch screen is that you can make video calls as well as the usual voice calls on offer with the Echo smart speakers.

Ring doorbells are also compatible with Alexa devices so you can both see who is at the door without leaving the kitchen – another feature not available with the standard smart speakers.

What types of Echo are there?

There are now a lot of Alexa compatible devices out there including everything from doorbells to plugs, but we’ve kept this list just to Amazon’s own smart speakers and displays. They come in a range of shapes, sizes and price ranges but will all have the same basic Alexa capabilities.

Echo Dot

The Echo Dot was redesigned last year and now comes in a new spherical shape. Features include hands-free calls, and access to a variety of ‘Alexa skills’ including Uber, Fitbit and Just Eat. It is also available with an LED clock face, which is a particularly handy feature if it’ll be living on your bedside table.

To find out more about Amazon’s most popular speaker, read our Amazon Echo Dot review.

Echo

The Echo has also been given the same spherical upgrade – and a new sound that includes Dolby audio through a 3.0-inch woofer and dual 0.8-inch tweeters. It also comes with a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, allowing you to set up and manage dozens of compatible devices.

Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s smallest smart display that allows you to make video calls, watch videos and update your calendar hands-free. When not in active use it can also double up as a digital picture frame.

Echo Show 8

Available in sandstone and charcoal, the Echo Show 8 has a larger 8-inch HD screen. Along with being able to be used as a photo frame (like the Echo Show 5), there is also a built-in cover to go over the camera when not in use.

Interested to know whether upgrading to a smart display is worth it? Take a look at our Amazon Echo Show 8 review.

Echo Studio

The Echo Studio is Amazon’s biggest and most powerful smart speaker. It promises immersive sound with five speakers and Dolby Atmos technology. Like the new Echo, it also has a built-in smart hub to make setting up and controlling other devices even easier.

If you’re undecided between Google and Amazon’s smart speakers, see our comparison guide on Google Nest Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot.

If you're undecided between Google and Amazon's smart speakers, see our comparison guide on Google Nest Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot.