The Apple iPhone 16e is the perfect smartphone for anyone who would like to upgrade to a newer iPhone model, yet don't like the size of the flagship iPhone models and are keen to avoid splashing the cash. This brand-new smartphone boasts a new design, faster processor and upgraded camera, but what deals does it have?

The RadioTimes.com Technology team are notorious for finding the best deals, whether that's on the latest releases, such as Samsung Galaxy S25 deals, or top streaming services like Disney Plus offers and TNT Sport offers. So you can be sure we've rounded-up the top Apple iPhone 16e deals, whether that's money off or with an additional perk.

Best Apple iPhone 16e UK deals at a glance:

Best Apple iPhone 16e deals available when you pre-order in the UK

Make the most of EE Inclusive Extras

What's the deal: If you opt for EE's All Rounder plan, you can select one Inclusive Extra or pay an extra £5 to select Apple One. Or, you can join EE's Full Works plan and select Apple One or Roam Abroad Pass at no extra cost.

Why we chose it: So, which Inclusive Extras can you make the most of at EE? You can choose between Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple One, and TNT Sports on discovery+. These Inclusive Extras are worth up to £20 per month.

Make the most of Inclusive Extras at EE

Speaking of Apple TV+, be sure to check out our Apple TV+ offers guide.

Claim up to £560 when you trade-in your old device at Very

What's the deal: When you purchase the brand-new Apple iPhone 16e at Very, you can claim up to £560 when you trade-in your old device.

Why we chose it: Once you've got your hands on the new Apple iPhone 16e, you probably won't have use for your old smartphone, so why not trade it in for money off?

Claim up to £560 when you trade-in your old device at Very

Save £20 per month with EE One

What's the deal: If you have a pay monthly mobile or SIM plan with EE broadband, then — congratulations! — you're an EE One customer. With EE One, you can save £480 over two years on an unlimited data SIM, plus a free data boost on existing mobile plans.

Why we chose it: The RadioTimes.com team would recommend EE broadband, and in particular its EE Full Fibre broadband, for the 1,600Mb/s download speed, the capacity to connect 190 devices at the same time, and its speeds, which are up to 44 times faster than standard fibre.

Save £20 per month with EE One

For more information on EE broadband, take a look at our What is the best broadband for gaming? guide.

Get 24 months of Paramount+ for free with Three

What's the deal: When you choose one of Three's Value or Complete airtime plans, you'll get 24 months of Paramount+ included.

Why we chose it: Paramount+ will usually set you back from £4.99, so this deal will see you save a huge £119.76. We like Paramount+ for its original titles such as 1923, The First Lady, Mayor of Kingstown, and Special Ops: Lioness, as well as beloved franchises like Star Trek and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Get 24 months of Paramount+ for free with Three

Make the most of Three+ Rewards

What's the deal: If you're a Three customer, you'll know by now all of the brilliant perks the mobile network offers and if you're not, then listen up!

Three customers can make the most of benefits such as drinks from Caffè Nero for just £1 and weekend Cineworld tickets for £3. Plus, you can also get pre-sale ticket access to some of the UK's biggest festivals, gigs and shows with the Three+ Rewards app.

Why we chose it: We like these benefits from Three because they filter into your day-to-day life; the mobile network offers deals from leading brands across food and drink, entertainment, days out, wellbeing, and shopping.

Make the most of Three+ Rewards

Speaking of concert pre-sales, check out our how does the Mastercard pre-sale work on Ticketmaster, how does the American Express pre-sale work on Ticketmaster, and how does O2 Priority pre-sale work on Ticketmaster guides.

Save up to £260 when you trade-in an eligible phone at Vodafone

What's the deal: Save up to £260 when you trade-in an eligible smartphone at Vodafone. This £260 is based on trading-in the Apple iPhone 15, but you will still achieve money off when you trade-in other smartphones, too.

Why we chose it: We like how easy it is to trade-in with Vodafone, simply use Vodafone's Trade-in Tool to get an instant, guaranteed quote for your smartphone. You can redeem your trade-in value as a monthly saving on your Airtime Plan, as credit on your Vodafone account, or even as a bank transfer.

Save up to £260 when you trade-in an eligible phone at Vodafone

These are the best UK retailers to pre-order the Apple iPhone 16e.

Get up to three months of Apple services for free at Currys

What's the deal: If you've shopped at Currys before, you'll know the retailer is reliable with its Apple deal! When you purchase the Apple iPhone 16e, you'll get up to three months of Apple services (Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade) for free.

Why we chose it: Getting three months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ for free will save you a total of £110.88.

Get up to three months of Apple services for free at Currys

