Sky did not disappoint: yesterday, we were introduced to Sky Glass Gen 2, Sky Glass Air, and the new Gigafast+ hub. It's this first announcement that we're focusing on.

Sky Glass Gen 2 is a direct replacement for the current Sky Glass, and it's on sale from today (Wednesday 12th February) at Sky and Currys. Sky Glass Gen 2 maintains its role as Sky's answer to the smart TV, as it builds-in Sky's entertainment packages to a top-quality TV, however, the new Sky Glass Gen 2 features an even brighter 4K HDR screen and enhanced seven speaker Dolby Atmos sound system.

Here's everything you need to know about the brand-new Sky Glass Gen 2 TV, including what its introduction means to all of you existing Sky Glass customers.

The Sky Glass Gen 2 TV is available to buy right now, having been released this morning (Wednesday 12th February).

Where can I buy the new Sky Glass Gen 2?

The brand-new Sky Glass Gen 2 TV is available to buy online and in-store at Sky, as well as online at Currys. This new smart TV will be available to buy in-store at Currys soon.

Is Sky Glass Gen 2 more expensive than Sky Glass?

Eddie Redmayne's Jackal. Marcell Piti/Sky/Carnival

You'll be thrilled to hear that the price for the new Sky Glass Gen 2 has stayed the same as the existing Sky Glass TV. Sky Glass Gen 2 will start from £14 per month.

Sky Glass Gen 2 is perfect for keeping all of the great TV you love in one place, and it works using one cable in the back of the TV and via Wi-Fi so you don't have to rely on a satellite dish.

Sky Glass Gen 2 design

Sky

We know how important it is that a TV fits your space, and Sky does, too. That's why the new Sky Glass Gen 2 comes in the same three sizes, 43-inches, 55-inches, and 65-inches.

Speaking of space, one of the things we like about the new Sky Glass TV is that there's no need for a box under your TV, a mess of wires in your living room, or a satellite dish on your house. Instead, all your streaming, searching and TV-guide browsing is provided via the internet, with your favourite services on one device.

You can choose from three colours: Volcanic Grey, Artic Silver and Atlantic Blue, which are sure to fit into your home's décor.

The Sky Glass Gen 2 is brighter than its predecessor; the smart TV packs a 10-bit HDR display with Dolby Vision, showing off a crisp colour-accurate picture that’s perfect for all kinds of viewing, whether that's sports or movies. The 4K Ultra HD quantum dot display can render over a billion colours thanks to the layer of quantum dots between the TV's backlight and the LCD screen, too.

What are the Sky Glass Gen 2 new features?

Sky

The main difference between Sky Glass and Sky Glass Gen 2 is the addition of an extra speaker, taking it from six to seven. The built-in soundbar removes the need to buy separate audio equipment, and it ensures that everything you listen to, whether that's music or audio from a TV show, is excellent quality.

Similarly to its predecessor, Sky Glass Gen 2 is powered by Sky OS software. Sky OS is the brain behind Sky Glass Gen 2; Sky OS does the hard work for you by bringing entertainment from Sky and other apps, such as Disney Plus and Prime Video, into one place.

But what does this look like? The Sky Glass Gen 2 interface includes content from all the apps you use on the platform. So there’s no need to navigate in and out of individual apps within the Sky interface when you're looking for something to watch. Instead, the likes of Disney Plus's The Walking Dead and Netflix's Squid Game will be next to each other. You can also create personalised 'playlists' to store all of the content you're watching and would like to watch.

What happens if I already have the first Sky Glass?

Michelle Keegan and Joseph Gilgun in Brassic season 6. Sky UK

Nothing!

Although the Sky Glass Gen 2 is released today, the existing Sky Glass will continue working as normal, and there are no signs of it stopping.

Can I swap to the new Sky Glass Gen 2?

So, what happens if you're an existing Sky Glass customer and you'd like to switch to Sky Glass Gen 2?

If you're part-way through paying for Sky Glass, for example, if you pay monthly for Sky Glass, you'll need to complete your payment before you can buy Sky Glass Gen 2.

