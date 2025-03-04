The Nothing Phone (3a) marks the first time a Nothing smartphone has included both a triple camera system and a periscope model.

Speaking about the update, Nothing’s co-founder Akis Evangelidis shared: "For the (a) Series we have a different set of users. When people buy a smartphone some are looking for the greatest specs, they want the latest innovations and processors. Yet there are some other users that are equally excited about tech, but are happy with just a great user experience — that’s who the (a) Series is for. We’re really focused on the core user needs in terms of camera, screen, processor, and of course design".

The company has also announced the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, which will be available for pre-order from 11th March onwards.

Where can I buy the Nothing Phone (3a) from?

The Nothing Phone (3a) is available to pre-order today from the official Nothing store.

The Nothing Phone (3a) is available to pre-order from today (Tuesday 4th March), the Nothing (3a) Pro is available to pre-order from next Tuesday 11th March, and both smartphones will be available to buy outright from the official Nothing store from Tuesday 25th March.

Usually, the Nothing Store in Soho, London, stocks the smartphone a few days after it's released online. For example, the Nothing Store stocked the Nothing Phone (2a) four days after it was released online. We're yet to hear whether Nothing will do this again, but we'll let you know as soon as we find out.

What is the Nothing Phone (3a) UK price?

The Nothing Phone (3a) starts at £329 for the 128GB model, and goes up to £379 for the 256GB model.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is priced from £449.

Surprisingly, this is cheaper than the Nothing Community Phone (2a), which was released at £399.

What does the new Nothing Phone (3a) design look like?

There's an interesting video on the Nothing YouTube channel which talks you through the behind-the-scenes designing process with the Nothing designers. From the initial ideas to sketches to mark-ups, you can get a glimpse into the mind of Nothing.

In the video, we learn that the Nothing team wanted to make the Nothing Phone (3a) more 'grown up' as the brand continues to grow.

The Nothing Phone (3a) comes with the three distinct segments with the glyphs as usual. It boasts a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display which is protected by Panda Glass, and it offers a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The back of the smartphone is glass, too, which means you can see Nothing's signature interface.

In comparison to its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (3a) has sharper corners which, although it might seem like a small tweak, is visually very different as the series of smartphones usually look quite similar. Plus, instead of the sensor sitting in a line, it's on the side, is thicker, and sits on top of the PCB.

You might have also noticed that Nothing has teased a mysterious new button...

What does the Nothing Phone (3a) new button do?

Nothing has confirmed the Nothing Phone (3a) features a new button with several functionalities, not too similar to the Apple iPhone's Action Button feature.

Unlike the switch on the back of the Nothing Phone (2a), the new Nothing Phone (3a) button will be the phone's fourth button, and on the right-hand-side.

What are the Nothing Phone (3a) specifications?

The biggest change in the Nothing Phone (3a) is that it comes with a Snapdragon chipset instead of the Nothing Phone (2a)'s MediaTek Dimensity. This new chipset is the perfect match for the Nothing Phone (3a) for its elite performance.

This brand-new smartphone is available in two variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. The smartphone also comes with 5,000mAh battery for long-lasting performance.

One of the things we know our readers want to know about the most when it comes to a new smartphone is the camera, so we've broken down everything we know about the Nothing Phone (3a) camera.

What is the Nothing Phone (3a) camera like?

Nothing

The Nothing Phone (3a) has had a significant camera upgrade in comparison to its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2a).

With a 50MP periscope lens offering 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and 60x ultra zoom, you can rest assured that the Nothing Phone (3a) will deliver crisp and detailed photos in any environment. The 50MP main sensor captures 64% more light at a pixel level, which means it has a 300% greater full well capacity in comparison to the Nothing Phone (2a), and that it enables more depth and clarity.

Nothing's TrueLens Engine 3.0 utilises its hardware to produce professional-grade photography through a combination of AI tone mapping and scene detection.

All four sensors support Ultra HDR photo output, and the main and front support 4K video recording with stable footage and night enhancement.

Should I wait to pre-order the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro?

As with any new phone series, whether or not you decide to wait to pre-order the Pro model depends on what you want from your phone.

Compared with the Nothing Phone (3a) model, the Pro boasts a better quality camera system with ultra-clear 4K video and up to 60x ultra zoom, as well as plenty of other improved camera features. So, if you're a budding photographer who's after a phone with pro-level camera features, it might be worth holding out for the Pro.

It's also worth bearing in mind that the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is only available as a 256GB model, which costs £449. The phone will be available to pre-order from Tuesday 11th March onwards.

