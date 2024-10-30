Nothing Community Phone (2a) release date: What is it and how to buy in the UK

Founded just four years ago, in 2020, Nothing has been on a mission to make technology ‘fun’ again. Since it’s inception, Nothing has sold over five million products — including the award-winning Nothing Phone (1) — thanks to its cutting-edge design and imaginative user interfaces.

If there’s a brand you can count on to innovate the way our smartphones are designed, it’s Nothing.

Earlier this year, Nothing introduced its third smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a), which boasted industry-first ChatGPT features, and put sustainability and community collaboration at its core.

Speaking of collaboration, this brings us on to the Nothing Community Phone (2a). This smartphone is the product of the Nothing community working directly with the Nothing team; the project had over 900 entries from 47 countries to re-imagine the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus.

The project’s winners, Astrid Vanhuyse and Kenta Akasaki, Andrés Mateos, Ian Henry Simmonds and Sonya Palma, collaborated closely with Nothing’s Design Studio, Creative, Brand and Marketing teams in the Big Smoke to refine their winning concepts.

Let’s find out more about the result of this collaboration, and how you can get your hands on this exciting new smartphone.

Jump to:

What is the Nothing Community Phone (2a)?

Nothing

The RadioTimes.com Technology team haven’t written a release date page for a collaborative smartphone before — when it’s a collaboration between the public and a brand, rather than two brands — so we’re excited to delve into how the smartphone came to fruition.

The Nothing Community Phone (2a) is Nothing’s first co-created product, where talented Nothing consumers worked directly with the Nothing team to design the hardware, wallpapers, packaging, marketing, and more. Plus, did you know it’s glow in the dark?

Nothing Community Phone (2a) UK release date: when does the new phone come out?

Nothing

The Nothing Community Phone (2a) will be available from Tuesday 12th November at the nothing.tech online store.

If you’d like to buy the smartphone in person, the Nothing Store in Soho (London) will be one of the first places to stock the smartphone, and it will available to purchase from 11am on Saturday 16th November.

Nothing Community Phone (2a) price: how much does the new phone cost?

Nothing

With the Nothing Phone (1) launching at £399, the Nothing Phone (2) hitting the shelves at £579, and the Nothing Phone (2a) starting from £319, we expected the Nothing Community Phone (2a), to be priced nearer the Nothing Phone (2a) RRP.

The Nothing Community Phone (2a) is priced at £399.

Nothing Community Phone (2a) design: what does the new phone look like?

Nothing

So, how did the Nothing team and Nothing community members designed this phone? The most exciting element added to the smartphone is its glow-in-the-dark one.

Winners Vanhuyse and Akasaki collaborated with Nothing’s Design Director, Adam Bates, and CMF Designer, Lucy Birley, to bring their ‘phosphorescence’ concept to life. Vanhuyse and Akasaki used green-tinted phosphorescent material finishes to emit a soft glow on the back of the smartphone, which glows in dark environments. This glow-in-the-dark feature requires no power source — it recharges by daylight and lasts for hours.

With the smartphone’s wallpapers, winner Mateos worked with Nothing’s Software Design Director, Mladen M. Hoyss, and Software Designer, Ken Giang, to create six wallpapers. These wallpapers, titled the ‘Connected Collection’ use a mix of AI tools and digital design.

The Nothing Community Phone (2a) has the same dimensions as the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus; the brand-new smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLD display, which comes in at 1,300 nits peak brightness, and has a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Nothing Community Phone (2a) features

Nothing

As the Nothing Community Phone (2a) is a reimagining of the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, the features are the same, too.

The Nothing Community Phone (2a) has a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chip processor, and is powered by Nothing OS 2.6, which, in itself, is powered by Android 14.

This new smartphone has the same cameras as the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, which are a 50 MP front camera (a 56% improvement on the Nothing Phone (2a) front camera), a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, and 50 MP main camera.

So, what does this mean for the quality of your images? And how can you improve them even more? The Nothing Community Phone (2a) uses Portrait Optimiser which brings to life facial details, like eyes and hair, as well as nearby textures for clear detail and precision. The Nothing Community Phone (2a)’s AI-driven algorithm detects faces in frames and adjusts the resolution accordingly, too. Plus, for shooting video, there’s 4K resolution.

The Nothing Community Phone (2a) has 20 GB RAM with a 12 GB + 8 GB RAM Booster.

How to buy the Nothing Community Phone (2a) in the UK

At the time of writing (Wednesday 30th October), the Phone (2a) Community Edition Project is wrapped and ready for launch! However, it’s not until Tuesday 12th November that the new collaborative smartphone will be available at the Nothing online store.

Also, it’s worth noting that there will be just 1,000 units of the Nothing Community Phone (2a) sold. So be sure to snap it up as soon as you can.

