The first Kindle came out 17 years ago, so you may be surprised that it's taken this long to bring us the device in colour. But, this is because the colour E-Ink which powers the device was not available until recently.

Since its release, however, the technology has been quickly snapped up by other smart notebook companies like the reMarkable Paper Pro.

The Kindle Colorsoft uses the colour E-Ink to bring the various shades to life and enhances it with the display's ultra-thin coating and oxide backplane. It also boasts an enhanced eight-week battery life and plenty of other exciting specs.

Alongside the Colorsoft, the Kindle Scribe and Kindle Paperwhite have also seen updates to their speeds and design, with the Scribe also getting its first bout of AI.

For a full rundown of the different members of the Kindle family, here are the best Kindle deals. But for now, here's a closer look at the Colorsoft and what it can do.

The Kindle Colorsoft launched on Wednesday 16th October and is now available for pre-order. The e-reader will be available to buy outright from Wednesday 30th October.

Remember if you have Amazon Prime, your new Kindle Colorsoft could be with you in less than 24 hours. Prime subscriptions cost £8.99 a month after a 30-day free trial.

Kindle Colorsoft UK price: how much does the new Kindle cost?

The Kindle Colorsoft is the most expensive e-reader yet at £269.99.

This is still less expensive than the Kindle Scribe smart notebook, which costs £379.99, but is over £100 more expensive than the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Kids.

Kindle Colorsoft design: what does this new e-reader look like?

The Kindle Colorsoft swaps the monochromatic look of previous Kindles for "nature’s full palette."

For this e-reader, every book cover, comic book page, or cookbook image, will come in the same colours as the printed edition.

The Colorsoft has a seven-inch display with formulated coatings between display layers to enhance the colour's saturation. It also has a light guide with micro-deflectors to minimise stray light, and an oxide backplane for sharper contrast.

As with most new Kindles, the device also features an auto-adjusting front light to cope with different light levels.

Kindle Colorsoft features: what does this new e-reader do?

In terms of specs, the Kindle Colorsoft doesn't stray too far from the other members of its family. The e-reader has access to over 15 million titles worldwide including novels, magazines, textbooks and more.

Alongside the Kindle Colorsoft's release, Amazon has also upgraded the Kindle Scribe and Kindle Paperwhite. All three of these e-readers now have an extended 8-week battery life and improved page-turning speed.

One of the main differences is you can highlight the Colorsoft in yellow, orange, blue, or pink, and search for your highlights by colour.

The Colorsoft also boasts a waterproof design, USB-C and wireless charging, and an auto-adjusting front light.

How to pre-order Kindle Colorsoft in the UK

The Kindle Colorsoft is now available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon. You won't be able to buy from other tech stores such as Currys and Argos until a later date. The e-reader will be available to buy outright until 30th October.

