Like our phones, laptops are a crucial part of our day-to-day lives. From email-answering to graphic design, nearly all of us need a laptop for work or will have one lying about the house.

The days of PC's are well and truly over, long live the laptop! While some of you may still cling onto those big black desktop towers, we personally love their compact little brother, whether it's for gaming, business, or movie-watching.

As such an essential device then, we're left asking, should we have to spend lots to get the best laptop possible? Answer: no.

There are so many ways to save money on buying a laptop, whether it's by going second-hand or by choosing an older model. The best way, however, is by keeping an eye on the latest deals and offers being put out by laptop retailers.

But if scouring for deals isn't your thing then never fear, the tech team at RadioTimes.com have put together this guide on the best laptop deals on offer this month.

We've found some great savings from a huge range of laptop brands, including Dell, Lenovo and HP, plus, we've looked at deals from retailers such as John Lewis, Very, and Currys. We've also got deals for both business and gaming laptops so that all your buying needs are covered.

So without further ado, here are the best laptop deals for this month.

Here at RadioTimes.com we've got plenty of advice on everyday devices. For instance, you can take a look at the best tablets for older people, the best tech gifts to buy in 2023 and what is a refurbished phone?

Jump to:

After how many years should I buy a new laptop?

Like all technology, laptops only have a certain amount of time before they start to slow down and become difficult to use. Why does this happen? Well because after a few years the hardware in the device will start to degrade, either from prolonged exposure to heat or through general wear and tear. Plus, even if you kept your laptop in pristine condition with no spillages or droppages, the device would eventually struggle to keep up with the updated operating systems and apps.

Most laptops are expected to last between three to five years. Their lifespans are often shorter than a PC computer because of the laptop’s compact size, and charging eventually becomes an issue as the battery life reduces over time.

More like this

You’ll know it’s time to change your laptop when your battery life can’t even last your commute into the office, or when you have repeated problems with the on button, keyboard, or screen. Of course, you might just wake up one day and realise you want a shiny new model, or you may decide your old model has suffered enough jostles. Either way - that takes you onto the next stage of buying a new laptop.

How much should I pay for a laptop?

A new laptop will usually cost, on average, between £500 and £1,000 - but that doesn’t mean you can’t find good quality devices for less than that. For the best range of laptops between £150 and £500, check out our guide to the best budget laptops in stock right now.

How much you should spend on a laptop also depends on what you need to use it for. If you’re looking for a laptop for work or just everyday use (i.e. you need Microsoft apps, a good storage size and whatever else your company may use), you’ll be looking to spend more around the £500-£800 range. However, if you’re looking to buy a laptop for gaming or maybe even design, in which case you’ll need a good CPU, a graphics card and at least 8GB of RAM, you’re likely to spend more in the £700-£1,500 range.

Where to find the best laptop deals

Most Laptop companies run regular deals on their own websites, like Dell, Lenovo and HP. These are often for the slightly older models or because of specific deal seasons like Black Friday.

You can also find laptops on sale at more general retailers like Argos, John Lewis, and Amazon. In particular, Currys has constant laptop offers running and can also offer you specific advice on which laptop is best for your needs.

Best UK laptop deals at a glance:

Best UK laptop deals for June 2023

There are some great savings to be had in the world of laptops this month, so we’ve put together this list of the very best. To help make it easier for you, we’ve split the offers up by business and gaming, plus we’ve thrown in a section devoted just to the best deals going on at Currys right now – enjoy!

Best Currys laptop deals

HP 15s-eq2510sa | £679 £549 (save £130 or 19%)

Currys

What’s the deal: Get £130 off this HP laptop first released in 2022. Complete with 8GB of RAM, 512 GB of Storage and 9.5 hours of battery life, plus a full HD screen.

Why we chose it: Released only last year, this laptop has enough features to fit any task. It can be a beginner's gaming laptop with its 8GB of RAM, or a university laptop with its Windows 11 software. Whatever you need it for, it's not available for just over £500.

Buy HP 15s-eq2510sa for £549 at Currys

Lenovo Yoga 6 | £699 £599 (save £100 or 14%)

Currys

What’s the deal: Get 14% off the 13.3" Lenovo Yoga 6. With this deal, you're getting a laptop and tablet folded into one thanks to the device's full touch-screen and flexible hinges. It also has up to 13 hours of battery life and facial recognition.

Why we chose it: 2-in-1 laptops are perfect for blending the worlds of work and design. You can go from typing an essay to drawing a graphic in moments, and can even put it in the perfect angle for TV-watching. Plus, they're often lightweight - and did we mention that you can get this one for £100 less?

Buy Lenovo Yoga 6 for £599 at Currys

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 | £1,099 £799 (save £300 or 27%)

Currys

What’s the deal: The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 range only came out in February of this year, and you can already buy the 360 model for 27% less – that's a whopping £300 off! For a closer look at why this is such a great saving, make sure you check out our guide to the Samsung Galaxy Book 3.

Why we chose it: The Samsung Book 3 360 is another 2-in-1 device that allows you to use a keyboard and touch screen in one go. It's ultra thin, lightweight, comes with a pencil and has up to 20 hours of battery life, plus so much more.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 for £799 at Currys

ACER Aspire 5 | £749 £619 (save £130 or 17%)

Currys

What’s the deal: You can now save £130 on the Acer Aspire 5, a laptop that comes with 512 GB of storage or 16GB of RAM. It also features the 5000 series AMD Ryzen 7 processor and has a fingerprint scanner to speed working days up.

Why we chose it: The Acer Aspire 5 is a little bit older, first coming out in 2021, but that doesn't take away from its perks like its storage and and fast processor. Guaranteed to be speedy, this laptop is a great one to grab while the price is low.

Buy ACER Aspire 5 for £619 at Currys

Best business laptop deals

Inspiron 16 2-in-1 Laptop | £798.99 £598.99 (save £200 or 25%)

Dell

What’s the deal: The Dell Inspiron is another 2-in-1 device that comes with a 12th Gen Intel core, Windows 11 and 8GB of RAM. This device is great at everyday work and also could function as a soft introduction to gaming laptops, and it's now available for £200 off at Dell.

Why we chose it: Dell makes reliable and often more affordable computers. They may not be as flashy as other makes but they certainly get the job done. So a saving this size on one of their mid-range computers is a huge win.

Buy Inspiron 16 2-in-1 Laptop for £598.99 at Dell

Lenovo Flex 5 16 | £850 £700 (save £150 or 17%)

Lenovo

What’s the deal: Save 17% on the Lenovo Flex 5, which came out in June 2022. This flexible laptop comes with a touch screen, fingerprint reader and Lenovo Digital Pen. It also has a 1080P FHD camera and a Dual Array Microphone, to make meetings so much easier.

Why we chose it: Lenovo's laptops often come with a hefty price tag, so any saving is a good one. This saving in particular is great because the Flex 5 is only a year old and has dozens of great perks, like 16GB of memory and the AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processor.

Buy Lenovo Flex 5 16 for £700 at Lenovo

Apple 13’’ MacBook Pro | £1,299 £999 (save £300 or 23%)

Apple/AO

What’s the deal: The Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro has an Apple M1 Chip which massively increases processing speed and helps display graphics better. Although some find making the jump from Windows to Apple difficult, it's well worth it for this speedy MacBook with over 20 hours of battery life and a Touch Bar, now available for under £1,000.

Why we chose it: Anyone who knows Apple knows it's very rare to get deals on their products outside of Black Friday - so we're really excited to have found this offer for you on AO.

Buy Apple 13’’ MacBook Pro for £999 at AO

Asus VivoBook X515 | £649 £499 (save £180 or 27%)

Very

What’s the deal: Get nearly 30% off on the ASUS Vivobook with 8GB of RAM, an i7 processing core and special NanoEdge display which improves graphics and your viewing experience for film and TV.

Why we chose it: This laptop is a bit chunkier and heavier than some of the others, but its big screen and sturdiness makes it great for a home office setup. Plus, it's fast and reliable

Buy Asus VivoBook X515 for £499 at Very

Best gaming laptop deals

AO

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 | £659 £529 (save £130 or 19%)

What’s the deal: The Lenovo IdeaPad is currently on sale for £130 less at AO. With this thin and lightweight laptop you can get graphics loaded up in seconds thanks to it's fast processing and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. It also has a very sleek look and backlit keys for gaming in the dark.

Why we chose it: As we've said above, gaming laptops are often a lot more expensive, which is why getting a good one at under £600 is nothing short of miraculous. This Lenovo would make a great first gaming laptop for someone, or the perfect device for someone constantly on the move.

Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for £529 at AO

OMEN 15-en1007na Gaming Laptop | £1,300 £1,149 (save £151 or 11%)

HP Store

What’s the deal: Now available at HP, the Omen gaming laptop is a big purchase, but not you can get 11% off, taking its price down to just over £1,100. The laptop has 16 GB RAM and you can either get 512GB or 1TB of storage space as well as AMD processor and NVIDIA graphics card.

Why we chose it: This is definitely a worthy buy for the more serious gamers out there. Its graphics, speed and battery life all add up to a quality and uninterrupted gaming experience.

Buy OMEN 15-en1007na Gaming Laptop for £1,149 at HP Store

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop | £1,099 £849 (save £250 or 22%)

Very

What’s the deal: You can save a whopping £250 on the Nitro 5, Acer's gaming specific laptop that has 16GB of RAM a 12th Gen Intel Core and a Full HD display that offers blur-free gameplay.

Why we chose it: £250 is an incredible saving and, frankly, any gaming laptop you can find under £1,000 is a steal. Jump on this deal now while you still can.

Buy Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop for £849 at Very

ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop | £849.99 £679.99 (save £170 or 20%)

John Lewis

What’s the deal: This ASUS laptop has an RTX graphics card which gives you incredible visuals on its huge 17.3" Full HD display. It's also fast in both processing and charging time, available now for 20% off.

Why we chose it: Now available for less than £700, this is a great choice for gamers who don't want to bankrupt themselves with a £1,000+ purchase.

Buy ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop for £679.99 at John Lewis

Advertisement

All you gamers sticks around for the best Nintendo Switch offers for this month. Plus in our Tech section, you can find the best Samsung QLED deals and the best Fitbit offers.