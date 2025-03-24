Each month, we bring you the best Audible deals, so it's unsurprising that the RadioTimes.com Technology team have found you a fantastic three months for 99p per month Audible deal this Amazon Spring Deal Days.

While Amazon Spring Deal Days officially begins tomorrow (Tuesday 25th March), in true Amazon fashion, we've already seen savings on everything from budget printers to AirPods, and now, Audible.

Get three months of Audible for 99p per month

What is the new Audible Easter Offer?

For a limited time only, you can listen to bestsellers, podcasts, exclusive original tracks, and more at Audible for just 99p per month for three months.

Usually, Audible will set you back £7.99 a month; typically, for three months Audible will cost you £23.97, however, with this deal, it'll cost you only £2.97.

This offer is available to new Audible members only; the deal isn't available to existing Audible members or book-lovers already taking part in the Audible free trial.

Does the Audible free trial still apply?

Speaking of the Audible free trial — can you still claim it with this spring deal?

No, you can't get a free 30-day trial; you'll get three months for 99p per month.

When does the Audible three months for 99p offer end?

The Audible spring deal is happening right now (from Monday 24th March) until Wednesday 30th April, so you don't have long to snap-up this brilliant deal.

What is included in the Audible spring deal?

With this Audible Easter offer, you'll get Audible for 99p per month for three months.

In this three month period, you'll get one credit per month to buy any premium selection title, including bestsellers and new releases, and this book is yours to keep.

You'll be able to listen to thousands of included audiobooks and originals. Plus, you can still get in on the exclusive sales and deals that Audible runs, such as using your member discount on any title.

For more on Audible, take a look at our Audible gift card explainer, Audible free trial, and how does Audible work?