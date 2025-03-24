Get three months of Audible for 99p per month in Amazon Spring Deal Days
We've found a cracking saving on Audible this Amazon Spring Deal Days.
A lot of us love to read, but unlike watching a movie or TV episode, reading a book takes up a lot more time (and often more concentration). Audiobooks are perfect for people who enjoy reading but are strapped for time, as you can listen to books on the go! At the forefront of the audiobook revolution is Amazon's streaming service, Audible.
Signing up to Audible has some brilliant perks, including unlimited listening to thousands of Audible Originals, podcasts and audiobooks, plus one new audiobook every month.
Each month, we bring you the best Audible deals, so it's unsurprising that the RadioTimes.com Technology team have found you a fantastic three months for 99p per month Audible deal this Amazon Spring Deal Days.
While Amazon Spring Deal Days officially begins tomorrow (Tuesday 25th March), in true Amazon fashion, we've already seen savings on everything from budget printers to AirPods, and now, Audible.
Get three months of Audible for 99p per month
Jump to:
- What is the Audible Easter Offer?
- When does the Audible three months for 99p offer end?
- What is included in the Audible spring deal?
What is the new Audible Easter Offer?
For a limited time only, you can listen to bestsellers, podcasts, exclusive original tracks, and more at Audible for just 99p per month for three months.
Usually, Audible will set you back £7.99 a month; typically, for three months Audible will cost you £23.97, however, with this deal, it'll cost you only £2.97.
This offer is available to new Audible members only; the deal isn't available to existing Audible members or book-lovers already taking part in the Audible free trial.
Does the Audible free trial still apply?
Speaking of the Audible free trial — can you still claim it with this spring deal?
No, you can't get a free 30-day trial; you'll get three months for 99p per month.
When does the Audible three months for 99p offer end?
The Audible spring deal is happening right now (from Monday 24th March) until Wednesday 30th April, so you don't have long to snap-up this brilliant deal.
What is included in the Audible spring deal?
With this Audible Easter offer, you'll get Audible for 99p per month for three months.
In this three month period, you'll get one credit per month to buy any premium selection title, including bestsellers and new releases, and this book is yours to keep.
You'll be able to listen to thousands of included audiobooks and originals. Plus, you can still get in on the exclusive sales and deals that Audible runs, such as using your member discount on any title.
For more on Audible, take a look at our Audible gift card explainer, Audible free trial, and how does Audible work?