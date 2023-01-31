And entertaining they are. There are three models of the console to choose from — the original Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED and the Nintendo Switch Lite.

It's been nearly six years since Nintendo released its hand-held console the Nintendo Switch. When the world locked down in 2020, the console became hugely popular amongst gamers who had long been fans of Nintendo - but also with a lot of people newly stuck at home and looking for entertainment.

All three have slightly different functions and also come at different price points. If you're struggling to choose between the different models, we've written an article with the pros and cons of the Nintendo Switch vs Lite.

With the latest Nintendo Switch model, the OLED, being released nearly two years ago, we're beginning to see discounts across different consoles. Some are just on the consoles themselves, but as you're likely to also buy some games or accessories either when you buy a Nintendo Switch or soon after, it makes sense to buy these in a bundle with the console - and this is where we're seeing some of the greatest savings.

There are also options to make savings by buying refurbished or pre-owned models, which is a great way to act more sustainably as well as saving a bit of cash.

Here are all the best offers on Nintendo Switch in the UK right now.

Best UK Nintendo Switch offers, discounts and deals in February 2023

Get the Nintendo Switch for 14% off at Amazon

Amazon

What's the deal? Save £40 on the original Nintendo Switch at Amazon right now. If you've had your eye on the Switch for a while, this is a great way to make a big saving.

Why we chose it: It's relatively unusual to see the original console on sale, and we think this is a good opportunity to make a saving if you're looking to buy a Switch for the first time. Deals can often include an added feature which is then discounted (like some we've included below), but if you're new to gaming or just know what you want, this is a great no-frills deal.

Nintendo Switch | £299 £259 (save £40 or 14%) at Amazon

Save £23 on the Nintendo Switch OLED at OnBuy

My Nintendo Store

What's the deal? You can get the Nintendo Switch OLED for £286.99 now at OnBuy, which is less than the RRP of the original Switch.

Why we chose it: The Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest model from the brand, which was released in 2021. When our experts tested it they gave it 4.2 stars, citing the amazing quality of the OLED screen.Read the full review of the Nintendo Switch OLED. To be able to buy this console for under £300 is a really good deal.

Nintendo Switch OLED | £309.99 £286.99 (save £23 or 7%) at OnBuy

Save £30 on a pre-owned Nintendo Switch Lite at Game

What's the deal? Save 15 per cent on a pre-owned model of the Nintendo Switch Lite from Game, as a way of saving money and acting more sustainably.

Why we chose it: The Nintendo Switch Lite was released in 2019, which means we are now seeing a bigger market for resale and refurbishment. This is a great way to buy if you're looking to make some sustainable changes this year. The Nintendo Switch Lite is already great value for money, and to be able to get it for under £170 is frankly a bargain.

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199.99 £169.99 (save £30 or 15%) at Game

Save 21% on the Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure at Amazon

Amazon

What's the deal? Save £14.99 on the Ring Fit Adventure at Amazon and bring your Nintendo Switch games into the real world.

Why we chose it: The Ring Fit Adventure is a Ring-Con and Leg strap which each have an attachment for the Switch. You can then use them to work up a sweat with while playing on the Switch to help you achieve your goals in games and in real life. If you have a Nintendo Switch which you use a lot, this accessory could be a great addition - and at only £55, it is very reasonably priced.

Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure | £69.99 £55 (save £14.99 or 21%) at Amazon

Get the Mario Kart Live Home Circuit Nintendo Switch game for free with a Nintendo Switch OLED at Argos

My Nintendo Store

What's the deal? If you're a fan of Mario Kart (and let's face it, who isn't?) this is an incredible new way to experience the game - and you can get it for free when you buy a Nintendo Switch OLED from Argos. It you've got your eye on the Nintendo Switch OLED it makes sense to buy it in a bundle, and this is a great way to make a saving. The Mario Kart live home circuit would normally set you back just under £90, but in this deal from Argos it's free.

Why we chose it: Mario Kart Home Circuit lets you play Mario Kart as you would on the gaming console, but with real cars. Using your Switch to control the cars, you can use all the same functions as in Mario Kart, but in real life.

Nintendo Switch OLED and Mario Kart Live Home Circuit Nintendo Switch game bundle | £399.99 £309.99 (save £89.99 or 22%) at Argos

Get The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for free with a Nintendo Switch OLED at Argos

My Nintendo Store

What's the deal? If you've had your eye on the Nintendo Switch OLED, the most premium console in the range, it makes sense to get a deal with some extras included. Here you get The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game included, which is one of the most iconic Nintendo games that you're sure to reach for time and time again.

Why we chose it: This game would normally set you back £39.99, so getting it for free is certainly a good deal. The Legend of Zelda is an iconic game, and in this you can see the origins of the Master Sword and the earliest story in the Zelda timeline. This game is optimised for the Switch and features button-controlled play for the first time.

Nintendo Switch OLED and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword bundle | £349.98 £309.99 (save £39.99 or 11%) at Argos

Get a free travel case when you buy the Nintendo Switch at Argos

Argos

What's the deal? Buy a Nintendo Switch for £309.99 and get a free STEALTH travel case as a little extra treat, which would normally set you back £9.99.

Why we chose it: If you find yourself on the go a lot, it's important to protect your Nintendo Switch from damage. This hard shell case provides protection as well as storage options for your console. It has a soft inner lining to prevent scratching and room for up to five of your favourite games. We think this would make a great bonus extra if you're buying the Nintendo Switch as a gift.

Shop the Nintendo Switch with free STEALTH travel case at Argos

