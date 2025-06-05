Sure, the Switch 2 is still cheaper than the Xbox Series X or PS5, but just shy of £400 for a new console is not exactly pennies.

In your mind, you can't help comparing it to the Nintendo Switch 1, which was originally priced at a much less intimidating £279.

The Switch 1 was quite cheap, as many Nintendo consoles have been over the years, meaning that the Switch 2 price represents quite a big jump for Nintendo. It feels like it's going in a different direction than it has before.

Also, part of the psychological block that some people might be having is the fact that the Switch 2 does look, to an untrained eye, exactly the same as a Nintendo Switch 1.

So, is the Nintendo Switch 2 worth it? Should you upgrade today? Keep on reading, or check out the video above (it's also available as podcast!), and we'll get into it.

Is the Nintendo Switch 2 worth it?

Is the Nintendo Switch 2 is worth it? After much discussion, we've decided that the answer to that question is this: it depends on what sort of player you are.

If you're a big Nintendo fan that definitely wants to play all of Nintendo's big new games over the next few years, there's no doubt that you should buy a Switch 2. Think of it as an investment that you'll see the benefit of over the next few years.

You're going to want to invest in the platform, because you want the next Donkey Kong game, you want the next Mario, you want the next Zelda, and you've got to assume that the big first-party releases will be Switch 2 exclusive going forward.

On the other hand, if you're simply looking for any gaming device that you (or your kids) can play multi-platform games like Fortnite on, you might want to shop around and pick up something else.

But if you want to keep up with Nintendo's exclusive games, you'll need to pick up a Switch 2 — either now, or later down the line!

If we've convinced you to make a purchase, head over to our Nintendo Switch 2 stock page to see which retailers have the hardware available right now.

If you need a little more convincing, let's run through some of the reasons why we think the Nintendo Switch 2 is a worthwhile investment despite the price tag.

Exclusive games

In the fullness of time, the main draw of the Nintendo Switch 2 will be its exclusive games. At launch, it'll have Mario Kart World and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, both of which are sold separately.

As the months and years go by, we'd expect to see Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives geared around all of Nintendo's other big franchises including The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon and Pikmin. If you're committed to keeping up with those series, you'll need to buy a Switch 2 at some point.

The Switch 1 came out in 2017, and Nintendo has supported it very heavily with new exclusives every year since then. We'd hope for the Switch 2 to get a similar treatment in the years to come, and hardcore fans won't want to miss out.

Mouse mode

If you're looking at the Nintendo Switch 2 and thinking that it's the exact same thing as the Switch 1, think again. It actually has a whole new way for you to play — mouse mode!

In this new version, when you remove the Joy-Con controllers, you can turn them face-down on any surface to use them like a computer mouse. This works in games and in the menus, and it will work on your leg if you don't have a mousemat to hand.

This is likely to be a big boon for first-person shooter games (Metroid Prime 4 makes great use of it) and simulation games. And, better yet, you can also connect a USB PC mouse if you already have one that you like.

You can see us using the mouse in the video below, which we filmed at the Paris preview event a few weeks ago.

Quality of life improvements

If a new batch of exclusive Nintendo games and whole new mode of play weren't enough for you, it's worth noting that the Nintendo Switch 2 has a number of other upgrades when compared to its predecessor.

We have a whole Switch 2 vs Switch 1 comparison article, but the long and short of it is this: the Switch 2 has a bigger screen, much more storage, and it can now hit resolutions of up to 4K when it's docked.

It also has a better kickstand for tabletop mode, HDR for improved visuals, and magnetic Joy-Cons that are much easier to remove/attach as needed. It also adds a Game Chat button, allowing you to talk with other players!

It may not look it at first glance, but the Switch 2 is a significant upgrade on the Switch 1, and it's well worth upgrading if you want to play your Nintendo games in the best possible way. Convinced? Here's the link again for our Nintendo Switch 2 stock page.

