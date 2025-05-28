This allows players to aim as they would on PC, something that will be especially useful for shooters like Metroid Prime 4.

But if the Joy-Cons aren't your thing, it has now been confirmed that players will be able to use any third-party USB mouse instead.

In a recent video from developer Koei Tecmo in which they showcased gameplay of Switch 2 launch title Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition, producer Michi Ryu demonstrated how the mouse functionality was the same as the PC version of the game.

Later on in the video, at the 10:42 mark, Ryu plugs in a regular old USB mouse to play the game, confirming that players will be able to make use of third-party hardware instead of the rather uncomfortable Joy-Con mouse.

Furthermore, he shows that, while using a third-party mouse, players can still use the left Joy-Con to move as normal, meaning you can still use a variety of controller shortcuts while using a mouse.

This is a big deal, as in our own Switch 2 preview, we found that using the Joy-Con as a mouse, while nifty, could become very uncomfortable to use very quickly, so having the option to use a more ergonomic mouse is certainly a boon.

While the Switch 1 did allow players to plug in a mouse and keyboard, there was often very little reason to do so, as the vast majority of games lacked mouse functionality.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That being said, for certain games that specifically make use of other functions of the Joy-Con, such as the upcoming Metroid Prime 4 and Super Mario Party Jamboree: Switch 2 Edition, both of which use the Joy-Con buttons and HD Rumble, it might still be worth using the Joy-Cons.

For that reason, third-party mice might be best used for third-party games, such as Civilization 7 and Fortnite, as they likely won't benefit so much from Joy-Con specific mechanics.

But as pre-orders begin to ship, there's not much longer until players will get their chance to test the difference for themselves.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.