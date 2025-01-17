With the Switch 2 now out in the open, developers and publishers can reveal any upcoming releases they plan to launch on Nintendo's new hardware.

Is a new Super Mario game on the horizon? How about a new Animal Crossing? What about Pokémon? Here, find everything there is to know about the expected and rumoured Switch 2 games.

Expected Nintendo Switch 2 games

An unannounced Mario Kart game being played on the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo

Mario Kart 9

Although Nintendo hasn't directly mentioned it, an unreleased Mario Kart was seen running on the Switch 2 during the reveal trailer.

Mario Kart 8 has become one of the best-selling games in history following its re-release on the first Switch, so there's a strong possibility Nintendo cashes in once again by launching Mario Kart 9 as a first-party title for the Switch 2.

Aside from Mario Kart 9, no other games have been announced for the Switch 2 yet.

Despite the lack of new games appearing, Nintendo has already confirmed the Switch 2 will feature backwards compatibility, meaning all of your existing games will work on the new console.

Once we hear of any confirmation, we'll be sure to update the page with the latest information.

Rumoured Nintendo Switch 2 games

Fans expect that a new 3D Mario game and a big new Zelda game are in the works for Switch 2, but we haven't seen any substantial details about either of those as of yet.

Likewise, we'd assume that the 10th Generation of Pokémon RPGs will be coming to Switch 2 at some point. That only seems logical. But again, Nintendo hasn't given us much of a tease yet on that front. Instead, they've been promoting the next entry in the Legends spin-off series (more on that in a moment).

Metroid Prime 4 is another obvious guess, in terms of what Nintendo is likely to bring to its shiny new platform. And some fans are already asking for a new Mario Maker, as well, to make the most of the improved Switch 2 features.

And let's not forget Animal Crossing, one of the biggest hits on Switch during the pandemic era — it seems like an obvious guess to predict that another entry in that franchise will come Switch 2 eventually.

Below, you'll find some more firm rumours about big games that could be coming to the Switch 2 sooner rather than later.

Pokémon Legends Z-A

Pokémon Legends Z. Game Freak

The relationship between Pokémon and Nintendo is one that has spanned decades, and with Pokémon Legends Z-A also set to launch in 2025, there's a strong chance of Z-A being the first Pokémon title to launch on the Switch 2.

Aside from the presence of Mega Evolutions and its release year, little is known about what Game Freak has in store.

We expect it to be one of the Switch 2's most popular titles when it is released on the platform.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator. Microsoft

In 2023, Microsoft signed a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring Xbox games onto its platforms.

As a flagship title for the company behind Xbox, adding Microsoft Flight Simulator to Nintendo's handheld console would be a great addition to its already vast selection of games.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy

FF7 Rebirth's Aerith. Square Enix

Microsoft isn't the only company looking to branch out onto other platforms. Square Enix's Final Fantasy series was traditionally a PlayStation joint, but rumours suggest that the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy could be coming to Switch 2.

With the first chunk of the trilogy and the second (Rebirth) already confirmed for a PC launch, it doesn't seem that wild to suggest that Square Enix is also trying to broaden its reach onto Switch 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption. Rockstar

One of the most critically acclaimed releases of recent years is Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2.

With the Switch 2 expected to contain improved hardware to handle more graphically intensive games, RDR2 is the perfect game to test Nintendo's console to its limits. Rumours suggest is could happen!

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows. Ubisoft

Despite its launch being pushed back to March, Assassin's Creed Shadows is another third-party release that's heavily rumoured to arrive on the Switch 2.

The improved hardware will ensure high frame rates are maintained without compromising any graphical detail Ubisoft has included in the latest instalment of the hugely successful franchise.

Metal Gear Solid: Delta Snake Eater

Konami

Another prominent rumour suggests that Metal Gear Solid: Delta Snake Eater will be ported onto Switch 2. It's a remake of MGS 3, and it's already announced for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

If the rumours are true and this one does come to Switch 2, that'll be another proof point that Nintendo's new machine is capable of keeping up with PlayStation and Xbox for the rest of this generation.

We'll keep this list updated as we hear more rumours!

