When are GameCube games coming to Switch 2?

GameCube games will be available on Nintendo Switch 2 from its launch date on 5th June 2025.

Since Nintendo first released NES and SNES games via Nintendo Switch Online, players have been hoping that games from its famous purple box would join them.

And while they didn't make it in time for the original Switch, we are finally getting our hands on some ports with the Switch 2.

Which GameCube games are confirmed for Switch 2?

At the moment, there are only three games confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2. These are:

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Soul Calibur 2

F-Zero GX

While these are the only games confirmed so far, there will undoubtedly be more added in the future, though maybe not for the Switch 2's launch.

Other titles we would expect to see down the line include The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Metroid Prime 1 and 2, and Pokémon XD and Colosseum.

How to get GameCube games on Switch 2

GameCube games will be available to Switch 2 players via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

They will join the games made available through this method from the NES, SNES and Nintendo 64 consoles.

This means that players will have to pay £59.99 / $79.00 / €69.99 per year to gain access to the service.

When is the Switch 2 GameCube controller available?

The new Switch 2 GameCube controller will also become available on the same day that the Nintendo Switch 2 console launches, 5th June 2025.

The controller can be used both wired and wirelessly, making a change from the original console which was fully wired.

It also features the new Game Chat 'C' button that is present on the regular Switch 2 controller, allowing for multiplayer voice chat in-game.

