Best micro SD card for Nintendo Switch 2021

While the Nintendo Switch is a stellar console with a wealth of exclusive titles ready to play, it does have one drawback – storage space.

If you have had the console for a while now, the chances are that you are already having to delete games to make space for new ones which is not ideal if you fancy playing through one again that you have recently removed.

So while you are searching nd trying to find the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles as well as discovered where the Ring Fit is in stock, you should probably also take a look at what memory cards you can get to give that storage space an all-important boost.

In the digital aid where games can be purchased online and downloaded, a micro SD card is a must, particularly when some of the games are huge, and we have rounded up some of the best that there is to offer.

What is the best micro SD card for Nintendo Switch?

There are a variety of memory card sizes, brands and types to choose from. We break down what you should look for below to get the best mirco SD cards for Nintendo Switch devices.

Do you need a micro SD card for Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch device comes with 32GB of internal storage plus compatibility with memory cards for additional storage of up to a potential of 2TB.

As an idea, some of the bigger games can use upwards of 10GB each so if you intend to download multiple big-name games you may run out of space quite quickly. To download and play new games, you may need to delete ones you already have to allow enough space.

To avoid having to do that, you can purchase a separate micro SD card which can be inserted into your device and store more of your games altogether.

What micro SD card are compatible for Nintendo Switch?

In terms of Nintendo Switch SD card capability, there are two types of cards which will work with the console, according to Nintendo. These are the microSDHC and microSDXC types of micro SD cards.

If you’re buying a memory card for your Nintendo Switch, make sure it is one of the above or it won’t be compatible with your device. If in doubt, you can purchase the officially licensed Nintendo Switch memory card by SanDisk.

What is the micro SD card size for Nintendo switch?

There are a range of memory card sizes depending on what you need and how much you are willing to spend. Sizes range from around 16GB to up to technically 2TB, although memory cards of this size are not currently available (though the device can support it for when they are in the future).

As an idea of how huge this is, the maximum capacity PS4 console currently available is 1TB, so you shouldn’t need a card quite this big with current games.

Even a medium sized 64GB micro SD card would provide double the amount of additional storage.

One of the biggest sizes is usually a 400GB card although you can now get cards up 512GB in size. As the capacity increases, the price tends to follow so it’s best to look at how games you’ll be looking at downloading and what size is going to be right for you.

Where does a mirco SD card go in a Nintendo Switch?

A memory card can be easily inserted into a Nintendo Switch device and the slot for the card can be found underneath the stand.

To insert the card, first make sure your device is turned off and push the memory card gently into the slot with the label facing up (away from the device). You should hear it click into place and then it’s ready to go.

10 of the best micro SD cards for Nintendo Switch

1. SanDisk microSDXC (officially licensed) – 64GB

Best for those who love to have all their games ready to play.

2. SanDisk microSDXC (officially licensed) – 128GB

Best for those who buy a lot of games and want easy access to them all.

3. SanDisk microSDXC (officially licensed) – 256GB

Best for the avid gamer who is always running low on storage space.

4. Kingston Canvas Select microSDXC – 16GB

Best for Switch gamers who only need a small increase in space.

5. Kingston Canvas Select microSDXC – 32GB

6. Kingston Canvas Select microSDXC – 64GB

7. Kingston Canvas Select microSDXC – 128GB

8. Kingston Canvas Select microSDXC – 256GB

9. SanDisk Ultra microSDXC – 400GB

Best for Nintendo Switch gamers that use up a lot of storage space quickly.

10. SanDisk Ultra microSDXC – 512GB

Best for gamers that do not want to have to think about storage space again.

