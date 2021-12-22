Best Nintendo Switch Lite games: 10 top titles to take on the go

If you’re looking for the best Nintendo Switch Lite games, chances are that you’re in the market to buy some top-tier titles to take on the go that won’t suffer from being squashed onto the Switch Lite’s little screen.

Some players are already enjoying the fancy new Nintendo Switch OLED Model, of course, but other gamers prefer to use the Switch Lite as their go-to choice of console. And while playing on the OLED’s bigger screen or connecting a Switch to the TV can be a lot of fun, there’s something about playing Nintendo games on a handheld device that just feels right.

Truthfully, any game on our list of the best Nintendo Switch games will still run fine on the Lite, but the more ambitious ones are best played on the largest screen possible. So do not expect the likes of Super Mario Odyssey or Zelda: Breath of the Wild to show up on this list – in this article, we’ve tried to narrow it down to particularly great handheld games for Lite’s smaller screen.

Here we go, then! Let’s look at what games are best to play on the Nintendo Switch Lite. Certainly, if you’re new to Switch Lite, these are some great games to start with.

Best Nintendo Switch Lite games

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Time to catch ’em all over again in the Sinnoh region as the long-awaited remakes, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, have now arrived. And this return to Sinnoh has not disappointed.

Playing this is just as much fun as it was back in our youth and we hope this is the start of the other older games in the franchise getting the same reboot treatment. For now, though, this is a great Switch Lite game that will allow you to catch critters on the go in style.

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is a game that is sure to put a smile on your face. The story focuses on the central character, a girl called Alba, who is visiting her grandparents’ island home on her school holidays. During her stay, you will be exploring the gorgeous surroundings while trying your hand at being an environmentalist at the same time.

There’s a lot to do here and all of it sticks with the sweet tone that the game promised. It’s a lovely little game and one well worth playing on Switch Lite.

Two Point Hospital

Do you love a good business simulation game? Well, you’re in luck if so, as Two Point Hospital is here and that’s exactly what it is – a business sim set in the world of hospitals.

The game deals with diseases that threaten to break out which, given the era, may not appeal to all, but this is one of the better sims about and it has been a huge success for a reason. And with the Switch Lite’s ultra-light portability, you can take your hospitals with you wherever you want.

Tetris 99

Tetris 99 is more from the world of Tetris – a game that is older than almost all others in the video game world yet still remains as fun to play as it ever has been.

This version has 99 players all competing against each other and the last player standing as the bricks fall is the winner. It’s a simple concept that works really well and this is the most fun we have had playing Tetris in a long time – highly recommended.

Sonic Mania

Yep, Sonic has a home with Nintendo now and our ’90s minds have been blown. Sonic Mania is an absolute triumph and one of the best games in this franchise since the original Sega Mega Drive days of the speedy blue hedgehog.

Starting out as a fan project before becoming an official game, Sonic Mania is the closest the franchise has felt to those classic games since Sonic and Knuckles – sorry, Sonic 4.

A Short Hike

A Short Hike is a tremendous indie game that also happens to be one the most relaxing games we have had the pleasure to play.

You play as the pictured anthropomorphic bird, Claire, who flies over to Hawk Peak Provincial Park to spend time with her Aunt May (not that one) who works as a ranger. Claire needs to get phone signal and the only place she can get it is at the highest point in the game – so that’s where you have to go!

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze was released on the WiiU and, mainly due to coming out on that console, it went largely under the radar which is a lot less than this game deserves.

This is Donkey Kong back to his SNES days’ best as the formula that worked so well then remains just as successful years later. So look for all the side-scrolling crazy fun that you know and love with Donkey Kong and then some with Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze.

Untitled Goose Game

Plenty of big blockbuster games run like a dream on the Switch Lite (see Super Mario Odyssey or Zelda: Breath of the Wild), but it’s always worth remembering there is a massive library of indie games to enjoy on this platform as well. And since these indie darlings often have charmingly simple visual styles, you don’t lose out on anything by playing them on Switch Lite instead of the OLED or one of the other big consoles.

Untitled Goose Game, from the Australian developers at House House, is a prime example of a perfect Switch Lite game. Its graphics are adorably basic, but there is so much fun to be had! You play as a mischievous goose that has a laundry list of tasks to complete, each of which will wreak chaos on a sleepy little village, and that really is just as enjoyable as it sounds.

Stardew Valley

Here’s another top indie game to consider! Although the excellent blockbuster title Animal Crossing: New Horizons would run just fine on a Switch Lite, you could argue that the retro visual style of Stardew Valley makes it a better game to match those retro Game Boy vibes that you get with this handheld-only console.

In a similar gameplay mechanic to Animal Crossing, in ConcernedApe’s Stardew Valley you’ll be trying your best to rejuvenate the local area and grow a thriving community that lives off the land. It’s an ideal chilled game to take with you everywhere on Switch Lite.

Katana Zero

And finally, here’s one more brilliant indie game that would be a fine addition to your collection on Nintendo Switch Lite. In Katana Zero, you play an assassin with the power to briefly pause time, and you’ll have to use every skill in your arsenal to undertake a series of tricky missions.

It has the visual trappings of a 2D side-scroller as well as an engaging story, some great music and a collection of memorable gameplay moments. It’ll look great on your Switch Lite and will keep you busy for a good few hours. Or if you’re looking for something a bit more family-friendly, check out our list of the best Nintendo Switch games for kids.

