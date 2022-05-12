From Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to Elden Ring, we have had some staggering successes in the gaming world and there is no shortage of titles to pick up if you want to embark on a new adventure on your PC.

2022 has got off to a good start and it may actually be the strongest first half of a gaming year in quite some time - so bring on the rest of 2022!

But which games from this year (or late last year) are the best you can play on PC so far? We've scoured through all the recent games and these are what we think are 11 of the best!

Best PC games to play in 2022

Elden Ring

With more 10/10 review scores than you shake a furled finger at, it is little wonder that Elden Ring became as popular as it did - although nobody could have predicted quite how huge it would become upon release.

PC is the perfect home for this massive game but be warned, you will die a hell of a lot and the urge to smash something does rear its ugly head quite frequently.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

2K

The brilliant and bonkers Borderlands character Tiny Tina gets another spin-off with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and this time it's a full-blown game - and a darn good one at that!

While not a flawless game, it ended up being so much better than many of us had imagined and it is fully deserving of a place on this list.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Warner Bros Games

It says a lot about the quality of a movie based game if it actually improves on some of the films it is based on - that is the case with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

This is the definitive Lego Star Wars game and is truly a joy from start to finish. It's so good that it even made us like Rise of the Skywalker a bit more (but not by much).

Galactic Civilisations 4

While certainly not a pick-up-and-play for a fun and breezy game, Galactic Civilisations 4 is one that is super rewarding if you can dedicate the time and brains to really get your teeth into it.

Strategy is key here so you will need to play with that mindset to have any chance of doing well. But stick with it and you'll likely realise that you have found your new obsession.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Techland

Anyone that loves zombies and/or parkour will likely have the time of their gaming life with Dying Light 2, a huge game with a ton to do and so many variations of infected looking to take you down.

It's tense, fun, and it plays brilliantly on PC. And if you didn't play the first, not to worry, you'll be able to jump into this easy enough and it means you have a whole other game to play if you get on well with this one.

God of War

Sony

With God of War: Ragnarok on the way (but not as soon as we would like, can it be ready tomorrow?), now is the perfect time to revisit the original game in the rebooted franchise - or play it for the first time if you never have.

A gripping storyline, wonderfully realised characters and super fun gameplay make this a must play game that we can't help but revisit quite regularly.

Monster Hunter: Rise

The best game yet from Capcom's Monster Hunter series? Many have said so and it's hard to argue against it as this truly is a special game and one that we never tire of.

Reviews for this were deservedly full of praise and we love how smoothly it runs when you boot it up on PC - we can't recommend this game enough.

Total War: Warhammer 3

One of the kings of turn-based strategy games, Total War burst back onto our PCs with Total War: Warhammer 3 and it was everything that we wanted it to be and more.

This is truly a brilliant and addictive game so be warned, it has the potential to eat up a lot of your time!

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite did not have the easiest time in development by all accounts, and the pressure was on to deliver a stellar game following the lukewarm response to Halo 5.

Thankfully, Halo Infinite delivered and then some and is a true return to form for Master Chief. If you found that you had lost interest in the franchise then this is the perfect game to jump back in with.

Forza Horizon 5

Sticking with hugely successful Xbox franchises for a moment, and Forza Horizon 5 is by far the most stunning of the games to date - not too surprising considering that it was the first to be made for the now current generation consoles.

The Mexico setting is a gorgeous as you would expect from Forza and there is so much to do that we are still finding new things long after release - if you love racing games then this is a no-brainer.

Football Manager 2022

The Football Manager series has been going as long as we can remember and it shows no sign of slowing down - we had just as much fun with the latest game as we have had with the best of the series.

So ready your teams and get them match ready - fingers crossed you can nab enough points to keep your job!

