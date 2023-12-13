We don’t know what the next Season will be called, but expect a cool name to follow The Season of Blood.

Thanks to a number of rumours and teases from the developers doing the rounds, though, we do have an inkling as to what could be on the way, including Helltides and The Gauntlet.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the predicted Diablo 4 Season 3 release date and what it might contain.

The Diablo 4 Season 3 release date should be on either 23rd January 2024 or 24th January 2024.

Season 2 is set to come to an end on 23rd January 2024, which means that Season 3’s start date won’t be too far behind.

If it launches on the same day that Season 2 comes to an end (there’s bound to be some server downtime to install the new Season update), we’ll be playing through Diablo 4 Season 3 on 23rd January.

Unfortunately, Activision Blizzard is yet to officially reveal the Season 3 release date in Diablo 4. The 23rd/24th of January 2024 is our guess based on when Season 2 is set to end.

We’ll update this page with the official Diablo 4 Season 3 launch date as soon as it has been confirmed.

What will Diablo 4 Season 3 entail?

We don’t know for sure exactly what new content will be in Diablo 4 Season 3, and won’t until we’re much closer to its release date, but thanks to a Campfire Chat from the development team on YouTube, we do know that Helltides will play a big role.

Diablo 4 Season 3: Helltides

Thanks to the positive reaction to the Blood Harvest events during Season 2, Helltides are being reworked in Diablo 4 Season 3.

In one of the only known features of Season 3, Helltide events will last for 55 minutes every hour, with five minutes of downtime between each event. This upgrade should make it far easier to farm items dropped during the events.

Diablo 4 Season 3: The Gauntlet

Also revealed to play a major role in Season 3 of Diablo 4 is The Gauntlet. The Gauntlet is essentially a new and upgraded version of the Challenge Rifts activities from Diablo 3.

In The Gauntlet, your goal will be to slaughter all enemies in a non-linear dungeon as fast as possible.

Leaderboards will show the world how fast you clear the weekly event. If you manage to complete the weekly Gauntlet quick enough, you will end up in the Hall of the Ancients – your completion time and character permanently recognised in-game.

The Gauntlet will be endgame content.

Another change that we know is incoming is an update on how itemisation works, although it sounds like the major changes on that front will be coming in Season 4.

More on that and everything else above will be revealed as we near the Season 3 release date in Diablo 4.

