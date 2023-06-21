To keep you on top of it all, we have our breakdown of Diablo 4 patch notes, what’s changed in the latest update and when you can expect the next update.

Diablo 4 only recently came out, but that hasn’t stopped Blizzard's momentum - as they continue to release patches at a rapid pace.

Most of the patches have been hotfixes for minor bugs and glitches that are sometimes related to one system in particular, or all of them.

We did see a more major patch recently that saw some classes and skills being nerfed to prevent people from cheesing their way through Sanctuary and all its quests, and to better balance the game-making - joining up with friends in a clan or via online co-op or on the couch is all the more important.

Blizzard recently streamed a Q&A video talking about issues players have had and what they’ll be doing to remedy them, as well as touching on what they are working on for the future - so we’ve included that too.

Hopefully, all the changes will be in place in time for the first Diablo 4 season so we can prepare ahead of time.

Whatever the changes, we have all you need to know about the latest Diablo 4 patch notes, what’s changed, when the next Diablo 4 update is and developer videos down below.

The latest 1.0.2i build #42338 that went out on 10th June 2023 for all platforms is a pretty small one and only includes a handful of bug fixes regarding issues with Necromancers getting stuck in the character selection, inputs not responding after teleporting and a minor graphical error.

The last big patch with substantial changes was 1.0.2d Build #42131 where we saw changes made to the Classes to improve the balance of the game as Blizzard said that “some Class builds and synergies are outside of our bounds for what is reasonable for the health of the game”.

In layman's terms, people found ways to create ridiculously OP builds that were no-brainers to emulate if you wanted to defeat bosses and level up quickly.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full patch notes for Diablo 4

The patch notes for 1.0.2i build #42338 are as follows.

Fixed an issue where Necromancer players would sometimes be stuck at the character selection screen.

Fixed an issue where control inputs would stop responding when a player teleports or zones in and out of a dungeon.

Fixed a graphical issue where black textures would flash after teleporting into specific towns.

As we said, the last big patch regarding gameplay changes was 5th June’s 1.0.2d Build #42131 and we’ve listed the full patch notes for that down below.

Barbarian

Skill Changes

Pulverize

Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 33% to 25%.

Lightning Storm

Damage increased from 32% to 40%.

Grizzly Rage

Maximum extended duration from kills reduced from 10 to 5 seconds.

Class Specialization

Obsidian Slam

Kills required for bonus increased from 10 to 20.

Calm Before the Storm

Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 15% to 10%.

Passive Changes

Electric Shock

Damage bonus increased from 5/10/15% to 6/12/18%.

Legendary Aspect Changes

Shockwave Aspect

Damage reduced from 90-130% to 60-100%.

Crashstone Aspect

Critical Strike Damage reduced from 40-50% to 30-40%.

Lightning Dancer's Aspect

Flat damage increased from .5-.6 to .7-.8.

Druid

Skill Changes

Challenging Shout

Damage Reduction gained from Skill Ranks reduced from 4% to 2%.

Legendary Aspect Changes

Bold Chieftain's Aspect

Cooldown reduction per Nearby enemy reduced from 2.7-5.4 seconds to 1.0-1.9 seconds.

Maximum Cooldown reduction from 12 to 6 seconds.

Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind

Increased Critical Strike Chance per second reduced from 5-10% to 3-8%.

Maximum Critical Strike Chance bonus reduced from 20-40% to 9-24%.

Item Changes

Gohr's Devastating Grips

Explosion damage gained from Whirlwind reduced from 50-70% to 16-26%.

Damage against wreckable objects no longer increases explosion damage.

Explosion damage is only increased by the first 100 hits of Whirlwind.

Necromancer

Skill Changes

Blood Lance

Damage increased from 67.5% to 80%.

Army of the Dead

Damage increased from 30% to 45%.

Cooldown reduced from 90 to 70 seconds.

Blood Wave

Damage increased from 90% to 120%.

Passive Changes

Shadowblight

Damage increased from 20% to 22%.

Grim Harvest

Essence gained reduced from 3/6/9 to 2/4/6.

Serration

Critical Strike Chance reduced from .5/1/1.5% to .3/.6/.9%.

Death's Defense

Maximum Minion Life lost in a single damage instance reduced from 75/60/45% to 60/45/30%.

Class Specialization

Raise Skeleton

Skeleton Warrior attack damage increased by 10%.

Golem

Golem attack damage increased by 10%.

Blood Golem

Blood Golem Life drain damage increased from 40% to 90%.

Blood Golem Life drain healing from enemies hit increased from 4% to 5%.

Iron Golem

Iron Golem slam damage increased from 25% to 175%.

Iron Golem shockwave damage increased from 30% to 40%.

Paragon Board Changes

Hulking Monstrosity

Golem Life and damage bonus increased from 30% to 40% Life.

Cult Leader

Damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%

Rogue

Skill Changes

Twisting Blades

Advanced Twisting Blades Cooldown reduction per enemy hit reduced from .25 to .1 seconds.

Advanced Twisting Blades maximum Cooldown reduction reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Rapid Fire

Damage increased from 24% to 30%.

Dark Shroud

Damage Reduction per shadow gained from Skill Ranks reduced from .8% to .4%.

Dash

Enhanced Dash Critical Strike Damage bonus from 20% to 15%.

Caltrops

Damage increased from 30% to 40%.

Passive Changes

Concussive

Critical Strike Chance reduced from 5/10/15% to 4/8/12%.

Legendary Affix Changes

Repeating

Maximum Minion Life lost in a single damage instance reduced from 75/60/45% to 60/45/30%.

Sorcerer

Skill Changes

Arc Lash

Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 30% to 14%.

Glinting Arc Lash Cooldown reduction reduced from .25 to .15 seconds.

Teleport

Shimmering Teleport’s Damage Reduction duration reduced from 5 to 3 seconds.

Legendary Affix Changes

Aspect of Control

Bonus damage reduced from 30-40% to 25-35%.

You can also check out all of the Diablo 4 patch notes here.

The jury is out for when the next Diablo 4 patch will be coming out but Blizzard recently had their first Campfire Chat – a Q&A to answer questions the community has on current issues and a place for them to keep fans updated about plans for the future of the game. Check it out down below.

More like this

The Campfire Chat revealed that we can expect a pretty huge update with plenty of changes made to the game with associate production director Tiffany Wat describing the upcoming Diablo 4 update as a “chonky patch”.

Joe Shely announced “it is time for the buffs” so we will no doubt see pretty sweeping changes to the meta and will likely see our builds react accordingly.

Some highlights to look forward to are not having your max-level hardcore character dying to bugs without even having the pleasure of Megan Fox eulogising it, being able to teleport to friends and teleporting to waypoints in Nightmare Dungeons for quicker and better farming loops, so we don’t have to travel as much.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast