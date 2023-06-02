Luckily for you, we have Diablo 4 Twitch drops explained, including how to get free cosmetics - so you can look especially swanky in the dungeons.

Blizzard's themed events and tie-ins continue with the newly-announced Diablo 4 launch Twitch drops - but the launch is a little confusing time-wise, especially for us in the UK.

You will obviously need to have a Battle.net and Twitch account, so make sure you know all your login details before we proceed any further.

It's also worth noting that you could be playing right now ahead of launch. Check out our dedicated page to make sure you're not missing out on all things Diablo.

Read on to find out all you need to know about the Diablo 4 launch Twitch drops, when the UK start time is and what goodies you’ll be bagging.

Diablo 4 Twitch Drops explained

The Diablo 4 Twitch drops are from 6th June 12am BST to 3rd July 7:59am BST.

You can watch three to six hours of Diablo streams from any of these Twitch channels and earn rewards that can be used in-game from when the event starts, with new rewards each week. There is also a reward as part of their Support a Streamer programme.

To get the Diablo 4 Twitch drops, you need to make sure you have linked your Battle.net account to your Twitch account. To do this, you just need to head to your Battle.net Connections page and click on ‘Connect’ next to Twitch.

From there, follow the instructions provided. Once linked, you can claim your rewards after watching.

Mercifully, if you weren’t planning on picking up Diablo 4 just yet, you can still get your rewards despite not owning the game.

It’s important to note that once you have watched the initial three hours, you need to claim your rewards before any time spent watching contributes to the six-hour mark. We recommend setting a timer so you don’t waste any time.

There are a number of rewards for you to claim over the almost month-long event, with each week having different tiers of drops depending on how many hours of streaming you watch - but we’ll go through them in order, starting with the Support a Streamer reward.

Support a Streamer

Primal Instinct Mount.

By donating two Twitch Subscriptions of any tier between 6th June 12am BST to 2nd July 7:59am BST to any of the eligible channels, you will net yourself the Primal Instinct Mount - which will come in handy when you need to hoof it to a dungeon in Diablo 4.

Week 1 Twitch Drops: Rogue and Necromancer

Twitch drop items include the Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger.

From 6th June 12am BST to 12th June 7:59am BST:

Watch three hours to get the Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger and Azurehand Heart-Piercer Sword Weapon Recolours.

and Watch six hours to get the Matron-Sigil Coffer (Rogue) and Progenitor Favour (Necromancer) Back Trophy.

Week 2 Twitch Drops: Sorcerer

Other Twitch drops include the Hellrune Tabernacle Back Trophy.

From 12th June 8am BST to 19th June 7:59am BST:

Watch three hours to get the Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand Weapon Recolour .

. Watch six hours to get the Hellrune Tabernacle Back Trophy.

Week 3 Twitch Drops: Druid

Week 3 drops include the Font of the Mother Back Trophy.

From 19th June 8am BST to 26th June 7:59am BST:

Watch three hours to get the Azurehand Head-Cleaver Weapon Recolour .

. Watch six hours to get the Font of the Mother Back Trophy.

Week 4 Twitch Drops: Barbarian

Week 4 items include the Azurehand Skull-Crusher.

From 26th June 8am BST to 3rd July 7:59 BST:

Watch three hours to get the Azurehand Skull-Crusher .

. Watch six hours to get the Matriarch’s Mantle Back Trophy.

And that’s all folks, we hope to see your decked-out builds in Sanctuary!

