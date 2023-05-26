Unfortunately, any progress we made in the beta won’t be carried over to the full release so it’s just as well there is a way for us to get ahead of the pack and catch up with our improved skills a second time round.

Diablo 4 is right around the corner and the open beta’s left us wanting to play more. Fortunately, there is a way to play early and it’s not by just a measly few hours either.

If you're eager to jump back into Sanctuary as soon as possible, then read on to find out everything you need to know about how to get the Diablo IV early access.

The Diablo 4 early access date is 2nd June at 12am BST. Unfortunately, this is a Thursday night/Friday morning but we're sure you’ll be able to slog through work on Friday because it’s going to be worth it to get exploring the five gigantic regions of Sanctuary.

Would you really be able to sleep knowing Lilith has returned anyway? The innocent inhabitants of Sanctuary will be at the mercy of the demon hordes and we doubt you’d be able to live with yourself if you snoozed through the slaughter.

How to get Diablo 4 early access

In order to get the Diablo 4 early access, you need to have pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition. The Digital Deluxe can be had for £89.99 for PC from the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store, or for £79.99 from Battle.net.

The Ultimate Edition can be yours for £99.99 from the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, while it's available for £89.99 from Battle.net.

If you’re not fussed about early access, the Standard Edition of the game can be had for £69.99 from GAME.

Whichever version you get, be sure to check in with us for news and updates for Diablo IV to stay ahead of the curve.

