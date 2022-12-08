Since its first release back in 1997, Diablo has been a favourite among players who enjoy a more traditional role-playing experience that doesn’t skimp on difficulty. Following some backlash over the art direction of the third game, Activision Blizzard has gone for a more conventional, darker vibe this time around.

Lilith is coming, and so too is Diablo 4. The much-anticipated sequel in the long-running procedurally generated RPG series has a rumoured release date, not just a vague window. We should be playing the game soon.

We should be seeing Diablo 4 make an appearance during The Game Awards 2022. It’s claimed that we’ll see the Collector’s Editions at this point and pre-orders will begin shortly afterwards. Fingers crossed there’s something about an open beta, too.

If you’re excited about the Diablo 4 release date and can’t wait to play, you’ll need to read on to find out when the game should release, when and where you can pre-order, which consoles and platforms it's available on, and more.

Officially, the Diablo 4 release date is a vague 2023 window. Unofficially, though, a leak in the rumour mill has suggested that the game will release on the 5th June 2023.

Found within hidden Microsoft store files, Twitter user ALumia_Italia has managed to discover that the Diablo 4 release date could be 5th June 2023. They also detail that its file-size could be around 80GB and it will have a Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Ultimate Edition.

More like this

Of course, this is a rumour based on a leak, but it could well be true. We’ll update this page with the correct official information once it becomes available.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order Diablo 4?

The pre-orders for Diablo 4 should open after The Game Awards 2022, it has been claimed by Windows Central.

GAME is already ahead of the curve, however, and you can pre-order a physical copy of the game there right now. With the box art, release date, and special editions of Diablo 4 yet to be officially revealed, though, we’d say you’re best waiting to see what Activision Blizzard has up its sleeves.

We’ll update this page when pre-orders officially open for Diablo 4.

Which consoles and platforms can play Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 is set to release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Sorry, Switch fans, but the latest Diablo game is skipping the platform for now. Given that Diablo 3 made its way onto the Switch, though, don’t be shocked to see Diablo 4 on the hybrid console at some point.

Diablo 4 gameplay and story details

Diablo 4 is set in the world of Sanctuary and follows on from the ending of Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls. Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto, has been summoned by a group of cultists and the once-banished demon returns to Sanctuary after gaining power over its lands to wreak havoc. No, it’s not the plot of a Frasier episode, and it’s up to you to stop her.

Gameplay-wise, Diablo 4 is offering more of what a fan would expect from a game in the series and is online only. You will be able to pick from five classes (more could yet be revealed): The Barbarian, The Sorceress, The Druid, The Rogue, and The Necromancer. Each class will have its own skill tree.

The basic gameplay loop is simple: You defeat enemies to earn new equipment. The stronger the enemies, the better the equipment. For the first time in the series' history, though, the terrain has elevation, which allows for interaction with the environment and in-game cinematics. Fancy. You will also be able to take part in PvP combat.

Diablo 4 features a non-linear story and open-world gameplay, meaning there are no load times when travelling between different regions. This means that enemy levels are scaled alongside your own (or your party’s leader in multiplayer).

Is there a Diablo 4 trailer?

There are a few Diablo 4 trailers out there already, but the best to watch as an overview is probably the three-minute-long gameplay trailer. Watch it below to see the game in action and to find out what it’s truly about.

That’s all there is to know about Diablo 4. We’ll update this page with relevant new information as it becomes available.

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.