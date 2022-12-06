Whether you’re desperate to see which games will win all of the awards or can’t wait to see some exclusive reveals, The Game Awards 2022 will have you covered.

The Game Awards 2022 is set to air soon and you’ll want to watch it to see if your favourite game won anything and for all those juicy reveals and new looks at titles launching soon. It’s the biggest night of the gaming calendar after E3 and you don’t want to miss it.

We know that we’ll see the first gameplay and look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor during the event as well as some apparently huge Among Us news, but that’s just the stuff we already know about. There are bound to be some surprises.

Read on to discover when The Game Awards 2022 start time is in the UK, how to watch it live, and what the full list of nominations is for each category this year.

When are The Game Awards?

The Game Awards will livestream around the world on Thursday 8th December 2022, or Friday 9th December 2022, depending on where you live thanks to different timezones.

The show will be a long one, with a 30-minute opening followed by a two-and-a-half-hour-long main show. It’s aiming to be shorter than in previous years, but you will need to put three hours aside if you plan on watching the entire thing from start to finish.

What is the UK start time for The Game Awards?

The Game Awards 2022 UK start time is 12:30am Friday, 9th December 2022. This means that if you want to watch the whole thing from start to finish you’ll have to stay up into the wee hours of 3:30am. Good thing those new trailers and reveals will be available to watch at any time. We expect that only the most committed fans will watch this live in the UK.

How to watch The Game Awards in the UK

You can watch The Game Awards 2022 in the UK on any streaming platform you can think of. Of course, this means you can watch it on YouTube and we’ve embedded the livestream below for easy access. Remember to head back here at half past midnight on 9th December to watch it all live.

It's worth noting that it will also be possible to win a Steam Deck during The Game Awards, thanks to a big competition that Valve is running throughout the event, so click the link in this sentence to learn more about that. Or read on to see which games are up for gongs this time!

Full list of nominations for The Game Awards 2022

The nominees are in for this year's Game Awards, and we've included them all below for your consideration! We've also linked off to our own reviews in a few places, so feel free to click those if you want to see our verdicts on these modern classics.

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Best Score and Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Metal: Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

Ashly Burch - Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney - A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge - God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage - Immortality

Sunny Suljic - God of War Ragnarök

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling - Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarök

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part 1

The Quarry

Best VR / AR

After the Fall

Among Us VR

Bonelab

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action / Adventure

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

Best Role Playing

Elden Ring

Live A Live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting

DNF Duel

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

Multiversus

Sifu

Best Family

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Sim / Strategy

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Sports / Racing

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Multiversus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Debut Indie

Neon White

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

Best esports Athlete

Jeon “Chovy” Ji-Hoon

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok

Finn “Karrigan” Andersen

Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev

Jacob “Yay” Witeaker

Best esports Team

Darkzero esports

Faze Clan

Gen.G

LA Thieves

Loud

Best esports Coach

Andrii “B1AD3” Horodenskyi

Matheus “BZKA” Tarasconi

Erik “D00MBR0S” Sandgren

Robert “Robban” Dahlström

Go “Score” Dong-Bin

Best esports Event

Evo 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

Valorant Champions 2022

