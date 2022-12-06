When are The Game Awards 2022? How to watch, UK time and nominees
When and how to watch the biggest gaming awards show of the year.
The Game Awards 2022 is set to air soon and you’ll want to watch it to see if your favourite game won anything and for all those juicy reveals and new looks at titles launching soon. It’s the biggest night of the gaming calendar after E3 and you don’t want to miss it.
Whether you’re desperate to see which games will win all of the awards or can’t wait to see some exclusive reveals, The Game Awards 2022 will have you covered.
We know that we’ll see the first gameplay and look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor during the event as well as some apparently huge Among Us news, but that’s just the stuff we already know about. There are bound to be some surprises.
Read on to discover when The Game Awards 2022 start time is in the UK, how to watch it live, and what the full list of nominations is for each category this year.
When are The Game Awards?
The Game Awards will livestream around the world on Thursday 8th December 2022, or Friday 9th December 2022, depending on where you live thanks to different timezones.
The show will be a long one, with a 30-minute opening followed by a two-and-a-half-hour-long main show. It’s aiming to be shorter than in previous years, but you will need to put three hours aside if you plan on watching the entire thing from start to finish.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
What is the UK start time for The Game Awards?
The Game Awards 2022 UK start time is 12:30am Friday, 9th December 2022. This means that if you want to watch the whole thing from start to finish you’ll have to stay up into the wee hours of 3:30am. Good thing those new trailers and reveals will be available to watch at any time. We expect that only the most committed fans will watch this live in the UK.
How to watch The Game Awards in the UK
You can watch The Game Awards 2022 in the UK on any streaming platform you can think of. Of course, this means you can watch it on YouTube and we’ve embedded the livestream below for easy access. Remember to head back here at half past midnight on 9th December to watch it all live.
It's worth noting that it will also be possible to win a Steam Deck during The Game Awards, thanks to a big competition that Valve is running throughout the event, so click the link in this sentence to learn more about that. Or read on to see which games are up for gongs this time!
Full list of nominations for The Game Awards 2022
The nominees are in for this year's Game Awards, and we've included them all below for your consideration! We've also linked off to our own reviews in a few places, so feel free to click those if you want to see our verdicts on these modern classics.
Game of the Year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Best Art Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
Best Score and Music
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch - Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney - A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge - God of War Ragnarök
- Manon Gage - Immortality
- Sunny Suljic - God of War Ragnarök
Games for Impact
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling - Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Mobile Game
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation in Accessibility
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarök
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part 1
- The Quarry
Best VR / AR
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
Best Action Game
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Action / Adventure
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Role Playing
- Elden Ring
- Live A Live
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Fighting
- DNF Duel
- Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XV
- Multiversus
- Sifu
Best Family
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Best Sim / Strategy
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Best Sports / Racing
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Content Creator of the Year
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Best Debut Indie
- Neon White
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant
Best esports Athlete
- Jeon “Chovy” Ji-Hoon
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok
- Finn “Karrigan” Andersen
- Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev
- Jacob “Yay” Witeaker
Best esports Team
- Darkzero esports
- Faze Clan
- Gen.G
- LA Thieves
- Loud
Best esports Coach
- Andrii “B1AD3” Horodenskyi
- Matheus “BZKA” Tarasconi
- Erik “D00MBR0S” Sandgren
- Robert “Robban” Dahlström
- Go “Score” Dong-Bin
Best esports Event
- Evo 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- Valorant Champions 2022
Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.