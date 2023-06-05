Each new Season brings with it new content that should add to the experience and allow you to get more out of the game. Season 1 is set to start this summer.

The Diablo 4 Season 1 battle pass is coming soon, adding even more reasons to play the game (if you didn’t have enough already).

The developers are keen for new Seasons “to be celebratory moments; something to look forward to and enjoy with your friends and other members of the Diablo community.”

With the first Season set to begin soon, here’s everything you need to know about its battle pass, how much it costs, what’s included, and what you can buy with microtransactions in Diablo 4.

When does the Diablo 4 Season 1 battle pass start?

The Diablo 4 Season 1 battle pass is set to begin in mid to late July 2023, it has been confirmed by Activision Blizzard.

An official blog post details the first Season and what we can expect of it, including the release timing above. While it’s a shame we don’t know the finalised release date, it’s good to know, at least, when we can expect Season 1 and its battle pass.

Before we dive into its details, it’s worth pointing out that you will need to complete the Diablo 4 campaign to unlock Season 1. Get out there and finish that story if you haven’t already done so. These Seasons count as post-game content, after all.

How much does the Diablo 4 Season 1 battle pass cost?

There are three versions of the Diablo 4 Season 1 battle pass available: Free, Premium, and Accelerated. The details of each Diablo 4 Season 1 battle pass tier can be found below:

Battle Pass | Price: Free | 27 reward tiers

| Price: Free | 27 reward tiers Premium Battle Pass | Price: 1,000 Platinum ( £8.39 ) | 63 reward tiers (cosmetic items and Platinum)

| Price: 1,000 Platinum ( ) | 63 reward tiers (cosmetic items and Platinum) Accelerated Battle Pass | Price: 2,800 Platinum (£20.99) | 63 reward tiers (same as in Premium above), 20 Tier Skips, a “special cosmetic”

Each of the two Premium Season 1 battle passes in Diablo 4 will need to be bought with Platinum, the title’s in-game currency. Fortunately, the Premium passes include Platinum as rewards so you will be able to put any earned towards battle passes in the future.

You should be able to purchase the battle pass when it goes live.

What’s included in the Diablo 4 Season 1 battle pass?

As its release date is some time away, we do not yet know the individual rewards included in the Diablo 4 Season 1 battle pass. We do know, however, how the whole thing works and the kind of rewards you can earn.

After completing the game’s campaign, you will have access to Season 1 content. This includes the Season Journey and battle pass.

The Diablo 4 Season Journey is where you’ll find your Season Objectives. Objectives are split into Chapters comprising of several gameplay challenges including completing dungeons, defeating enemies, and more.

To level up your battle pass, you will need to complete these objectives to unlock Favor, which is “used to level up through the Tiers of the battle pass.” You can also unlock Favor by “completing quests, slaying monsters, participating in events, and more.”

It’s definitely worth keeping track of Season Journey objectives, however, as completing all objectives in a chapter will reward you with “Seasonal rewards, such as useful Crafting Materials and Legendary Aspects for your Codex of Power.”

As of writing, we know that you can unlock the following Diablo 4 Season 1 battle pass rewards:

Cosmetics

Emblems

Emotes

Gold

Platinum (Premium tiers only)

Smoldering Ashes

Titles

Smoldering Ashes can be spent on Season Blessings. These “provide you with a bonus to earning XP, Gold, or Obols,” and more than one Season Blessing can be activated at once and will last until the end of the Season.

What can you buy with microtransactions in Diablo 4?

You can purchase in-game cosmetics, including armour, from the item shop. It’s definitely worth mentioning that Diablo 4 is not pay-to-win. All items you can purchase with your own money are purely cosmetic.

As per the official blog post, “the Shop is intended to be an avenue of self-expression for our players, and they can interact with it as much or as little as they desire during their time in Sanctuary.”

Items for sale in the shop rotate on a regular basis, so it’s worth checking in frequently if you’re after nifty new armour sets to show off to your mates. You’ll need to purchase Platinum with your own money to pick things up from the shop.

