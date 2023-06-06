The unfortunate truth about always-online games is that, sometimes, they will go down for server maintenance – typically when a new update is on the horizon – or just go down due to one problem or another.

Is Diablo 4 down? If you’re trying to play the game and can’t log in you will find yourself cursing the game’s always-online-even-in-single-player approach.

Servers can also prove troublesome at launch as everyone is trying to get into the game for the first time at once. Given Diablo 4 launched on 6th June, it’s safe to say that its server status could be unstable for a little while.

Whatever the reason, here’s how to find out if the Diablo 4 servers are down or not and how to check for scheduled downtime and maintenance.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Are the Diablo 4 servers down?

If you’re reading this, it probably means the Diablo 4 servers are down. This could be to do with scheduled maintenance, player overload, or caused by another issue – are you sure your internet is working?

Upon its launch, many different players encountered login issues and licence errors in Diablo 4. This is to be expected of newly-released games, servers of which often crumble under the weight of the sheer number of people trying to play.

More like this

If you’re coming across the "unable to find a valid license for Diablo 4 (code 315306)" error message, for example, it’s likely to do with the above. We’d recommend you hold fire and try again later. If that doesn’t work, follow the advice on the game’s official website.

As of the game’s release on 6th June 2023, Blizzard took to Twitter to explain that there’s “an issue affecting [its] authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts”.

It appears as though this has been an ongoing issue but one that should now be fixed (fingers crossed).

How to check Diablo 4 server status

There are a few ways in which you can check up on the Diablo 4 server status if you’re unable to play the game.

Firstly, it’s worth keeping track of the official Blizzard customer support Twitter account. This account should let you know of any ongoing issues in Diablo 4 and when they’re fixed. Get it followed.

Secondly, the official Blizzard website maintenance schedule page should let you in on any scheduled maintenance for Diablo 4. This is also where you’ll find the support pages for Diablo 4, including its common launch issues.

Finally, you can also check up on the user-sourced Down Detector website. This gathers information filled in by players on the Diablo 4 server status and should let you know when there’s been a spike in reported issues.

You can always play something else while you wait for the servers to come back online.

Read more on Diablo 4:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.