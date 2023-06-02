With Diablo 4 early access paving the way for the full release, the servers are sure to be straining. And your ears might be straining, too, if you're trying to listen to the dialogue closely amidst all the bombastic action and impressive visuals.

With players around the world starting to jump into Diablo 4 , it's only natural for them to start wondering about the Diablo 4 voice actors. Who exactly is in the game's cast?

If you think you recognise someone in the Diablo 4 cast, we've got the key details for you below to help you work out exactly who they are and where you know them from. Keep on reading and you'll know who's behind Lilith and the rest in no time.

Diablo 4 voice actors - confirmed cast

The following core cast have been confirmed as the main Diablo 4 voice actors:

Caroline Faber plays Lilith

plays Lilith Gabe Kunda plays Inarius

plays Inarius Anthony Howel plays Elias

plays Elias Debra Wilson plays Prava

plays Prava Ralph Ineson plays Lorath Nahr

If you're wondering what they all look like in real life, the image below has been tweeted through initial channels. Click 'View' if the image doesn't come up automatically.

If you're wondering where you recognise them from, we'd argue that Debra Wilson is the most familiar of the Diablo 4 voice cast. Wilson played the Jedi character Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its recent sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Lilith actress Caroline Faber is a staple of British television, having appeared in the likes of Grantchester, EastEnders, Doctors, Merlin, Casualty, The Bill, Holby City and Midsomer Murders.

Anthony Howell is no stranger to TV, either, having appeared in the likes of Foyle's War, This England and Medici. In gaming, he's appeared in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker and Elden Ring (where he voiced the dreaded Margit).

As for Gabe Kunda, you might recognise his voice from anime projects like One Piece and My Hero Academia, or previous games like Hi-Fi Rush, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Ralph Ineson, who is widely believed to be stepping into the part of Lorath Nahr, is recognisable from a number of his movie roles – you may have seen him in The Witch, The Green Night, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs or Guardians of the Galaxy (where he played a Ravager pilot).

Who else could appear in the Diablo 4 cast?

Of course, with there being a number of Diablo games before this one, there's every chance that familiar voice actors from the past could appear as we venture further into the story.

Over at Dexerto, they're predicting that a number of these stars could return from previous titles:

Alyson Reed has played Adria

has played Adria Cree Summer has played Auriel

has played Auriel David Sobolov has played Azmodan

has played Azmodan Milton James has played Baal

has played Baal Sumalee Montano has played Enchantress

has played Enchantress Athena Karkanis has played Female Barbarian

has played Female Barbarian Mary Elizabeth McGlynn has played Female Crusader

has played Female Crusader Laura Bailey has played Female Demon Hunter

has played Female Demon Hunter Rajia Baroudi has played Female Monk

has played Female Monk Erica Luttrell has played Female Witch Doctor

has played Female Witch Doctor Grey DeLisle-Griffin has played Female Wizard

has played Female Wizard Rick D Wasserman has played Imperius

has played Imperius Joe J Thomas has played King Leoric

has played King Leoric Jennifer Hale has played Leah

has played Leah Yuri Lowenthal has played Lorath Nahr

has played Lorath Nahr Susanne Blakeslee has played Maghda

has played Maghda Dorian Harewood has played Male Barbarian

has played Male Barbarian Gideon Emery has played Male Crusader

has played Male Crusader Robin Atkin Downes has played Male Demon Hunter

has played Male Demon Hunter Jamieson Price has played Male Monk

has played Male Monk Carl Lumbly has played Male Witch Doctor

has played Male Witch Doctor Crispin Freeman has played Male Wizard

has played Male Wizard Troy Baker has played Scoundrel

has played Scoundrel Dominic Keating has played Templar

has played Templar Steve Blum has played Zoltun Kulle

If you've played The Last of Us and its sequel, you'll be familiar with Troy Baker (AKA Joel) and Laura Bailey (Abby) from that list.

Other recognisable Diablo alumni from that list include Jennifer Hale (Bastilla from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Rivet from Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart) and Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker from the recent Spider-Man games).

As more voice actors' names are confirmed among the Diablo 4 cast, we'll be sure to update this page with more details.

