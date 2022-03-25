From actors you recognise from other video games to people you may have seen/heard in TV and movies, the developers from Gearbox have certainly assembled an impressive roster of performers for this Dungeons & Dragons-inspired Borderlands spinoff game.

Players around the world are jumping into Tiny Tina's Wonderlands today, and you might recognise some famous faces among the game's talented voice cast.

So, who is the Tiny Tina voice actor and who else might you recognise among the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands cast? Read on and we'll answer both of those questions for you!

Who is the Tiny Tina voice actor?

Ashly Burch in Mythic Quest. Apple TV Plus

The Tiny Tina voice actress is Ashly Burch, and there are a number of places that you might recognise her from.

Burch first came to prominence with her sketch comedy series, Hey Ash Whatcha Playin, before pivoting into acting roles. To learn more about her, you can read our in-depth Ashly Burch interview from last year.

In Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Burch reprises the role that she has previously played in Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 3, as well as the Borderlands 2: Assault on Dragonkeep DLC that served as a direct inspiration for Wonderlands.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Although her Tiny Tina persona has a very distinctive voice, you might recognise Burch's vocal cords from a number of other games. She voices the lead character of Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, and she also played Parvati in The Outer Worlds, amongst numerous other gaming credits going back years.

You may have also seen Burch in live-action form in Mythic Quest, the hilarious Apple TV Plus series set in the video-game industry, where she plays a QA tester and also serves on the writing staff. If you haven't watched that show already, we'd heartily recommend that you subscribe to Apple TV Plus and check it out.

Full Tiny Tina's Wonderlands cast list & how you know them

From left to right, Will Arnett, Wanda Sykes and Andy Samberg. Netflix

Beyond the title role, there are three main famous voices to listen out for in the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands cast.

Will Arnett plays the villainous Dragon Lord, and you might recognise his voice from Netflix's BoJack Horseman, where he played the title character across across multiple brilliant seasons. He also voiced Batman in The LEGO Batman Movie. Or you might know him from his live-action performances in the likes of Arrested Development or Murderville, the latter of which recently dropped on Netflix.

Wanda Sykes voices your robot friend Frette, and you'll recognise her as well. She has released a number of stand-up specials (including Netflix's Not Normal) and she will co-host the 2022 Oscars soon. In terms of voice work, she voiced Granny in numerous Ice Age projects. And in terms of live-action acting, you might know her from The Good Fight, Alabama Jackson, Monster-in-Law or Bad Moms.

Andy Samberg plays the dashing Captain Valentine. He is arguably best known as one third of the comedy band The Lonely Island, whose big-screen project Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping is still fresh in the memory. He's also instantly recognisable as Detective Jake Peralta in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His Amazon Prime movie Palm Springs is worth watching, too. He's done voice-work, as well, appearing in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and more.

When you factor in several other actors that have now been confirmed to appear (including several of your options for player-character voices), the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands cast list looks like this:

Ashly Burch - Tiny Tina

- Tiny Tina Will Arnett - Dragon Lord

- Dragon Lord Wanda Sykes - Frette

- Frette Andy Samberg - Captain Valentine

- Captain Valentine Jim Foronda - Claptrap

- Claptrap Blythe Renay - Skelly

- Skelly Ciaran Strange - Paladin Mike

- Paladin Mike Aaron Phillips - Player Voice

- Player Voice Adin Rudd - Player Voice

- Player Voice Brendan Blaber - Player Voice

- Player Voice Caitlin Glass - Player Voice

- Player Voice Christopher Sabat - Player Voice

- Player Voice Erica Lindbeck - Player Voice

- Player Voice Jennifer Losi - Player Voice

When we have a bigger and more all-encompassing cast list to share, we'll be sure to update this page!

Read more on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.