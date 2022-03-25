There is such a thing as Tiny Tina's Wonderlands cross-platform multiplayer, but at this point Steam is not one of the platforms you can access the game from.

Players on other platforms have started jumping into Tiny Tina's Wonderlands as of today (25th March), but when will the game come to Steam?

For now, the PC version of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is only available on the Epic Games Store launcher, with Valve's Steam platform not yet playing host to the game.

As more and more platforms pop up in the gaming world, it is becoming increasingly common for games to launch in a select few places before spreading out onto all the others.

So, what's the situation with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on Steam? Keep on reading to find out everything we know at this stage.

Why isn't Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on Steam yet?

The Frequently Asked Questions page on the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands website explains why the game is not on Steam yet.

The FAQ makes it clear that the initial computer-based release for the game was deliberately planned to be "via the Epic Games Store exclusively at launch".

Basically, the developers from Gearbox and the publishers from 2K have made a deal with Epic Games to host the day-one PC version of the game on the Epic Games Store, instead of offering it on any other PC launchers such as Steam.

This is known in the gaming world as a 'timed exclusive'. So if you want to play Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on PC at launch, the only place you can do so will be the Epic Games Store.

If you're a console person, the game is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

When will Tiny Tina's Wonderlands come to Steam?

The Steam page for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands simply says that the game is "coming soon", but another clue can be found on the game's official website.

That same FAQ page states that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be available "on other PC digital storefronts later in 2022".

With that in mind, you should expect to see Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on Steam before the end of this year.

The Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Steam release date will be no later than 31st December 2022, then, judging by the wording from that FAQ. We'll let you know when an exact date is confirmed.

What are the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands PC requirements?

If you're committed to playing Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on PC, you'll need to know if your computer's specs are up to the task of running the game.

In an official blog, the developers have shared the minimum requirements and recommended specs, and we've included them for your consideration below.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands minimum PC requirements

OS: Windows 10 (latest service pack)

Windows 10 (latest service pack) Processor: AMD FX-8350 (Intel i5-3570)

AMD FX-8350 (Intel i5-3570) Memory: 6GB RAM

6GB RAM Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX470 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB)

AMD Radeon RX470 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB) HDD: 75 GB

75 GB DirectX: Version 11

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands recommended PC requirements

OS: Windows 10 (latest service pack)

Windows 10 (latest service pack) Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600 (Intel i7-4770)

AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600 (Intel i7-4770) Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics Card: AMD Radeon™ RX 590 8GB (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB)

AMD Radeon™ RX 590 8GB (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB) HDD: 75 GB

75 GB DirectX: Version 11

