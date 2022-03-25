Returning Borderlands fans will remember that SHiFT codes have been a staple of this franchise for years. They are essentially numeric codes that the developers share from time to time, and players that redeem them in the game are usually rewarded with some goodies.

If you're playing Tiny Tina's Wonderlands already, you'll want to know if there are any SHiFT codes in the game yet and what you could stand to gain by redeeming them.

So, what's the deal with SHiFT codes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands? We'll tell you all about it in the handy guide below, so let's get cracking!

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands SHiFT codes: Full list of confirmed codes

We can confirm that SHiFT codes have returned for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, so you can put to bed any fears that this fun feature would not be present in this Borderlands spinoff.

With the game only having launched recently, though, there is currently only one SHiFT code in the game that players have discovered at this stage. For now, then, here is the very short list of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands SHiFT codes that you could redeem today:

Redeem the code JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH before 31st March to receive one Skeleton Key

Skeleton Keys, as fans familiar with the franchise will expect, can be used to open special chests that are hidden around the world. So this SHiFT code could be your ticket to finding some powerful loot, which is always welcome of course.

If you're trying to find a Skeleton Chest location where you can use this Skeleton Key, there's one in the town of Brighthoof that you should visit fairly early on. Look for it near the town portal beside the castle.

We'll be sure to update this article as more active SHiFT codes are revealed, and we'll come back to remove that one above when it has expired at the end of the month.

Another way you can get more out of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is by buying the Season Pass (£24.99 from Amazon), which will entitle you to four content drops over the lifecycle of the game, as well as some bonus cosmetics.

How to redeem SHiFT codes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

One way to redeem SHiFT codes is by visiting the SHiFT website and logging in with the same account you're playing the game with.

We'd argue that it takes less faff to just redeem your Tiny Tina's Wonderlands SHiFT codes within the game itself. To do just that, all you need to do is follow these simple steps:

In the game's menu, head to the Social menu

In the social menu, head to the SHiFT tab

In the SHiFT tab, select 'SHiFT Code'

Enter the code when prompted and you should receive the relevant item

Note that you will need to register you SHiFT account in order to use this feature. Once you've done that and followed the steps above, you should receive the Skeleton Key to do your dark bidding with. Have fun!

