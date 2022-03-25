As ever, these little accolades are associated with completing certain tasks in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, adding an extra layer of fun to the overall proceedings.

Now that Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has arrived, certain players will be eager to analyse the full Tiny Tina's Wonderlands trophy list (or achievement list if you're not playing on PS4 or PS5).

So, how many trophies are in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands? Is there a Platinum? What's the maximum Gamerscore you can get on Xbox? Keep on reading and we'll tell you everything.

How many trophies/achievements are in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

At launch, there are 39 trophies to earn in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, broken down into one Platinum, five Gold, four Silver and 29 Bronze.

If you're playing on Xbox or PC, you should be able to earn those same 39 accolades, but they'll be called achievements rather than trophies on those platforms.

Players on Xbox will be interested to know that there is a maximum of 1000 Gamerscore at stake here if you're willing to put in the time and effort to unlock all the achievements in the game.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands trophy and achievement list

Now that the game is out, the full list of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands trophies/achievements has arrived. We've included the list for you below (just swap the word trophy for achievement if you're not playing on a PlayStation console). All the trophies listed are bronze unless we've stated otherwise.

You'll notice that a lot of these trophies require you to level up your character, upgrade your gear, complete the main missions and spend some time with side quests and collectables as well. It doesn't look like there are any difficulty-based trophies this time out. Here's the full list, then:

Bunker Mastered trophy (Platinum): Unlock all Trophies.

A Recent Hope trophy: Reach level 10.

Hero Protagonist trophy: Reach level 20.

Wyvernheart trophy (Silver): Reach level 30.

Living Legend trophy (Gold): Reach level 40.

Quest Get! trophy: Complete “Bunkers & Badasses”.

Brighthoof Calls for Aid trophy: Complete “Hero of Brighthoof”.

Short Rein trophy: Complete “A Hard Day’s Knight”.

Friend to the Forest trophy: Complete “Thy Bard, with a Vengeance”.

Bomb Voyage! trophy: Complete “Emotion of the Ocean”.

Rude Sails of Magic trophy: Complete “Ballad of Bones”.

Brutal Narrative Dissonance trophy: Complete “Mortal Coil”.

Body Unsnatcher trophy: Complete “The Son of a Witch”.

The First Session trophy: Complete “Soul Purpose”.

At the Top of All Things trophy (Gold): Complete “Fatebreaker”.

Gob Darn Good Work trophy: Complete “Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression” and “The Slayer of Vorcanar”.

Parasites Lost trophy: Complete “Walk the Stalk”.

You, Esquire trophy: Complete “The Trial of Crooked-Eye Phil”.

So Much for That Guy trophy: Complete “The Ditcher”.

No Quest Too Small trophy: Complete 20 side quests.

Completionist Is Next to Godliness trophy (Gold): Complete all side quests.

Grab My Hand! trophy: Revive a partner.

Reversal of Fates trophy: Get a Death Save off a badass or a boss.

Put the RNG in Orange trophy (Silver): Find an enchanted legendary item in the wild.

Bursting Coffers trophy: Have at least 100,000 gold.

Goldionaire trophy (Silver): Have at least 1,000,000 gold.

Mag of Holding trophy: Purchase the final tier of any inventory upgrade.

Mule Character trophy (Gold): Purchase every inventory upgrade.

Take This trophy: Trade with another player.

Shop, Drop, and Roleplay trophy: Pick up and redeem a cosmetic item.

Luck Amok trophy: Have at least 3,000 total Loot Luck.

They Haven’t Invented Podcasts Yet trophy: Pick up a lore scroll.

Keep On Rollin’ trophy: Enchant or re-enchant an item.

Dungeon Ender trophy: Complete every Dungeon Door in the Overworld.

Back Off! trophy: Stun an enemy chasing you in the Overworld.

Fired Festival trophy: Clear out 10 encampments in the Overworld.

Thank the Maker trophy: Complete a Chaos Chamber run.

“You Mean the Chaos Levels?” trophy (Silver): Reach Chaos level 10.

Controlled Chaos trophy (Gold): Reach Chaos level 20.

And that's your lot! If you're hunting for that Platinum/maximum Gamerscore, good luck to you. It should be a fun ride, but it might take you a while.

