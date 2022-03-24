Tiny Tina's Wonderlands cross-platform co-op & split-screen explained

After all, co-op multiplayer is a core tenet of the Borderlands series that Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is spinning out from, and this new game's Dungeons & Dragons inspirations will also make you think of close chums banding together to tackle magical problems as a party of brave rogues.

If you're a returning fan of the Borderlands franchise, you might be wondering whether Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has cross-platform play to make your pool of multiplayer teammates as broad as possible.

If you're hoping that Tiny Tina's Wonderlands multiplayer will include full cross-platform support, then, you're in luck! Read on and we'll explain why you're bound to be pleased.

Will Tiny Tina's Wonderlands have cross-platform support?

Yes, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will have full cross-platform support (also known as crossplay), allowing players to work together across the divide of platforms and consoles.

The developers from Gearbox confirmed on the game's official blog, "when Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches on March 25, you can band together in online multiplayer for chaotic great crossplay between PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store!"

If your friendship group is spread across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, you'll still be able to play Tiny Tina's Wonderlands together, which really is a nice touch.

How will Tiny Tina's Wonderlands crossplay work?

Crossplay in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands sounds pretty self explanatory, and hopefully we should all be able to try it when the game launches (as long as the servers don't crash).

As you'd expect from the Borderlands franchise, in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands you'll be able to team up in groups of four — so that's you and three other players. You'll all need to opt-in for crossplay and set a special name first, though.

In that same blog post, the developers confirmed, "you'll be greeted by an opt-in window when you first boot up Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Regardless of whether you choose to enable or disable Crossplay, you'll be prompted to set a Crossplay Display Name, which is required for SHiFT Matchmaking functionality".

There are a few rules to bear in mind when you're choosing your Crossplay Display Name, and the developers summed them up like so:

Must be a unique name not already in use by another Tiny Tina's Wonderlands player

Must be between 3-16 characters long

Must start with a letter, and is limited to a-z, A-Z, 0-9, or non-consecutive underscore, hyphen, or period/full-stop characters.

Once you've chosen your Crossplay Display Name, you should be able to matchmake with people on other platforms, and you should be able to add your friends to your party if you know their Crossplay Display Names.

Does Tiny Tina's Wonderlands have local multiplayer with split-screen?

Yes, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands does support split-screen local multiplayer co-op, so you can also team up with friends without having to use the internet at all.

The only rule to be aware of here is this:

If you're playing on a PS4 or Xbox One, you'll be able to play two-player split-screen co-op (so that's you and one other person)

On PS5, Xbox Series X/S or PC, you'll be able to do four-player split-screen co-op (so that's you and three other people).

So that's all you need to know about Tiny Tina's Wonderlands multiplayer and crossplay. Once you're in the game together with your pals, either online or on-sofa, we hope you have fun!

