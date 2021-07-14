Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands release date: Trailer, platforms and latest news

Get ready for a return to the weird and wonderful world of Borderlands. While this is not the as yet unannounced Borderlands 4, it’s still a game that fans of the franchise will have had on their radar for some time now.

Advertisement

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spin-off from the mainline series and picks up on some DLC that took place quite some time ago in the series – and it looks to be just the chaotic and crazed experience that we were hoping it would be when we first learned of its existence.

So for everything we know about the game, including when we should expect to play it, here is all the info we have so far.

When is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands release date?

There is not a set in stone release date for the game yet but it is expected to land in early 2022 so, barring any unexpected delays, that should mean we will have had it long enough to finish by this time next year.

Read more:

Can I pre-order Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

It is still a bit too soon to guarantee yourself a copy on the release date as none of the pre-orders have gone live for it yet. We will keep you posted as soon as we see them appear and will share the links to this very page when they do.

What consoles will Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands be released on?

So far, the game is set to be released on the PS4 and the PS5, with Xbox also having it for the Xbox Series X/S and the Xbox One range – a PC release has also been confirmed via Microsoft Windows. There’s no sign of a Nintendo Switch release at this stage.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands story and gameplay

Information is thin on the ground at the moment but one thing we can say with certainty is that the story will follow on in some way from the Borderlands 2 DLC, Assault on Dragon Keep. So we will once again be going into the bonkers mind of Tina and all the craziness that can be expected from that will be headed our way and then some.

This is a brand new story but we know very little about it aside from that. What we do know is that players create their own characters for the story which is a first for Borderlands and that all heroes in the game will be customisable.

The rest of the information also remains thin on the ground at the moment but you grenade fans will probably displeased to know that they won’t be in the game – you’ll be lobbing spells instead and melee weapons will also be included.

There is a magical diamond binacorn called Butt Stallion as well, so make of that what you will!

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Is there a trailer for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

There sure is! Here is the announcement trailer that was revealed not too long ago. It should give you a fair idea of at least some of the insane carnage that awaits us when the game is released.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights, or check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.