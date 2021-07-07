Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders are now live: Where to buy the new console

Nintendo has FINALLY announced a new console, the Nintendo Switch OLED after months and months of speculation, rumours and leaks around the Pro.

The new and improved model has now been officially announced, in something of a surprise bit of news. The Nintendo Switch OLED model will be released on 8th October, 2021 just in time for Black Friday (get saving!) as well as the new Metroid Dread game release.

Some sites, like GAME and Smyths, have pre-orders live already in the UK – see the pre-order links below. Get ready though, for the new console, you’re looking at shelling out $349.99 in the USA and £309.99 in the UK.

How to pre-order Nintendo Switch OLED

We recommend bookmarking this page as we’ll add the new pre-order links as they go live. In the UK GAME and Smyths are first to get up their pre-order pages. In the US Gamestop and Best Buy lead the way.

UK Nintendo Switch OLED

US Nintendo Switch OLED

Walmart

Best Buy – live for $349.99

Gamestop – live for $349.99

Nintendo OLED specs

Display: 7-inch OLED screen with a slimmer bezel

7-inch OLED screen with a slimmer bezel Stand: Nintendo Switch (OLED model)’s wide adjustable stand can be set to your preferred viewing angle for comfortable gameplay in tabletop mode.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model)’s wide adjustable stand can be set to your preferred viewing angle for comfortable gameplay in tabletop mode. Storage: 64 GB of internal storage that you can expand the available space further using a compatible microSD card (sold separately).

64 GB of internal storage that you can expand the available space further using a compatible microSD card (sold separately). Speakers: onboard speakers with enhanced audio

onboard speakers with enhanced audio New dock: It features two USB ports, a HDMI port for connecting to a TV and a new wired LAN port, allowing for more stable online play when playing in TV mode.

It features two USB ports, a HDMI port for connecting to a TV and a new wired LAN port, allowing for more stable online play when playing in TV mode. Compatibility: Compatible with all Nintendo Switch games as well as your existing Joy-Con controllers.

Compatible with all Nintendo Switch games as well as your existing Joy-Con controllers. Three modes: TV mode, tabletop mode and handheld mode.

TV mode, tabletop mode and handheld mode. Link up to eight consoles for multiplayer

Colours: White, and Blue/Neon Red

As well as announcing the new model Nintendo revealed the newer features and improvements.

The headline feature for the new console is the OLED display, but the new Switch OLED has a few other swanky features.

The screen will be 7-inches, and have more vibrant colours and higher contrast compared to the existing model.

The Pro also has an adjustable stand for tabletop mode and a LAN port. You get 64GB of storage, but you can get an SD card to up that. Improved audio is also a given too with the better speakers.

As well as the Neon red/blue colour scheme there’s a swish white colour now too, with the Joy-con controllers, a black main unit and white dock.

Nintendo

You can also play on your TV, tabletop or handheld too and with up to eight players in multi-player.

