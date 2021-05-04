After initially starting as a public alpha only available on PC, Minecraft has since expanded onto every known device imaginable, including console, mobile, VR and even Fire TV.

However, each version still requires you to part with your hard-earned cash to play – except for one.

While already available on Windows, Mac, and Linux, there is a version of Minecraft playable straight through your browser and, more importantly, it’s completely free.

We’ve got all the details down below on how you could be playing Minecraft in a matter of seconds, with no payment required. You can also see our guide on how to tame a fox in Minecraft, as well as how to get ray tracing in the block-building game.

How to play Minecraft for free

You can play Minecraft for free on your web browser by heading to classic.minecraft.net, with no need to download or install anything. This free version is the original Minecraft creative mode from all the way back in 2009, originally made available as part of the tenth-anniversary celebrations but still fully playable.

Once a level has automatically been generated, you’ll be given a shareable link allowing you to play with up to nine friends. From there you simply create a username and press start, and left-click on the mouse to place or mine blocks, right-click to toggle between the two and move using WASD.

However, as this is the original 2009 creative mode, it comes with all the game’s limitations from the time. There are no mobs present at all, there are only 32 blocks to build with, and all the original bugs are still present. There’s also seemingly no way to save your game, so if you close the tab you’ll lose all your retro recreations.

However, you have to bear in mind that this is a completely free game, intended as an anniversary novelty rather than a fully-fledged platform for the sandbox game. It’s also a rare chance to see a live service game in its original, unpatched form, sure to bring on a wave of nostalgia for those who have played since the very beginning.

For those who’d like to try out the current iteration of Minecraft, a free trial is available on Windows 10, Android, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and Vita.

