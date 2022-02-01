As ever, there will be plenty to keep us entertained on Xbox Game Pass this month, with a steady stream of new content dropping on the service over the course of February 2022. Many of these new games will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and the Cloud when they launch onto Game Pass.

A huge number of Xbox Games Pass games are available on Microsoft's much-loved subscription service, and February 2022 will see another batch of titles added to the collection.

To learn more about what's coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, keep on reading for all the key information!

Xbox Game Pass games: New free titles for February 2022 revealed

Contrast - on cloud and console from 3rd February

- on cloud and console from 3rd February Dreamscaper - on cloud, console and PC from 3rd February

- on cloud, console and PC from 3rd February Telling Lies - on cloud, console and PC from 3rd February

- on cloud, console and PC from 3rd February Besiege, Game Preview - on cloud, console and PC from 10th February

- on cloud, console and PC from 10th February Crossfire X - console only from 10th February

- console only from 10th February Edge of Eternity - on cloud, console and PC from 10th February

- on cloud, console and PC from 10th February Skul: The Hero Slayer - on cloud, console and PC from 10th February

- on cloud, console and PC from 10th February The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom - on cloud, console and PC from 10th February

- on cloud, console and PC from 10th February Ark Survival Evolved: Ultimate Survivor Edition - on cloud, console and PC from 14th February

- on cloud, console and PC from 14th February Infernax - on cloud, console and PC from 14th February

Which games are leaving Xbox Game Pass soon?

Microsoft has also confirmed that the following games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on 15th February:

Control - cloud, console and PC

- cloud, console and PC Code Vein - cloud, console and PC

- cloud, console and PC Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - console and PC

- console and PC The Medium - cloud, console and PC

- cloud, console and PC Project Winter - cloud, console and PC

- cloud, console and PC The Falconeer - cloud, console and PC

What other Xbox Game Pass games are coming up?

Looking further into the future, the following Xbox Game Pass games have been confirmed for upcoming releases on the service:

MLB The Show 22 - coming to console and cloud on 5th April

- coming to console and cloud on 5th April Two Point Campus - coming to console and PC on 17th May

- coming to console and PC on 17th May Starfield - coming to Xbox Series X and PC from 11th November

- coming to Xbox Series X and PC from 11th November S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 - coming to Xbox Series X and PC from 8th December

- coming to Xbox Series X and PC from 8th December A Plague Tale: Requiem (date TBC)

(date TBC) Archvale (date TBC)

(date TBC) As Dusk Falls (date TBC)

(date TBC) Astria Ascending (date TBC)

(date TBC) Atomic Heart (date TBC)

(date TBC) Avowed (date TBC)

(date TBC) Bushiden (date TBC)

(date TBC) Chinatown Detective Agency (date TBC)

(date TBC) Contraband (date TBC)

(date TBC) Craftopia (date TBC)

(date TBC) Dead Static Drive (date TBC)

(date TBC) Dodgeball Academia (date TBC)

(date TBC) Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes (date TBC)

(date TBC) Eiyuden Chronicle Rising (date TBC)

(date TBC) Elder Scrolls 6 (date TBC)

(date TBC) Fable (date TBC)

(date TBC) Flynn: Son of Crimson (date TBC)

(date TBC) Forza Motorsport (date TBC)

(date TBC) Hello Neighbor 2 (date TBC)

(date TBC) Library of Ruina (date TBC)

(date TBC) Little Witch in the Woods (date TBC)

(date TBC) Midnight Fight Express (date TBC)

(date TBC) Next Space Rebels (date TBC)

(date TBC) Nobody Saves the World (date TBC)

(date TBC) Omno (date TBC)

(date TBC) Party Animals (date TBC)

(date TBC) Redfall (date TBC)

(date TBC) Replaced (date TBC)

(date TBC) Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (date TBC)

(date TBC) She Dreams Elsewhere (date TBC)

(date TBC) Shredders (date TBC)

(date TBC) Signalis (date TBC)

(date TBC) Slime Rancher 2 (date TBC)

(date TBC) Somerville (date TBC)

(date TBC) State of Decay 3 (date TBC)

(date TBC) The Outer Worlds 2 (date TBC)

(date TBC) Unsighted (date TBC)

(date TBC) Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (date TBC)

(date TBC) Way to the Woods (date TBC)

And that's your lot in terms of what's coming up! We'll be sure to let you know about all those future Xbox Game Pass games as we learn more about them. And with Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard, there could be a lot of new games to add to that list in the coming months.

