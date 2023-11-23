To many players, the Black Ops series within the larger Call of Duty canon is their favourite, primarily telling tales from days gone by, but also with looks to the modern era and afterwards. The original Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are often heralded as fan favourites.

So what is the latest rumour on the new Call of Duty title in 2024? Read on to find out.

Is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War the new CoD?

It looks like the series is coming back and will be set during the Gulf War of the early 1990s if reports from Windows Central are to be believed.

In the Windows Central exclusive, it is detailed that “the next Call of Duty is indeed another entry in the long-running Black Ops series”. The report adds that the game will be “focused on the CIA” and “set in the Gulf War”, with the plot examining “the United States’ role in the conflict”.

It’s claimed that multiple sources have confirmed that the next CoD in 2024 is “being heavily referred to internally” by the codename “Black Ops 6”. Rumours are pointing towards it being titled Black Ops Gulf War, however, following on from 2020’s Black Ops Cold War.

CoD fans looking for a more traditional experience will be pleased to learn that the rumours are pointing towards the new Black Ops leaning “back into more traditional military combat technology and familiar Black Ops gadgetry”.

So those a little bored by the near-future and current tech of the Modern Warfare games might be able to look forward to a more classic Black Ops experience.

If there’s one area that fans will be looking for an improvement in over Modern Warfare 3, it's the single-player campaign. To many, the campaign in MW3 is far too short, feeling more like an expansion pass than a full-blown sequel. Indeed, it’s likely that MW3 started out life as a DLC expansion to MW2 and eventually was given the full sequel treatment.

Windows Central explains that it looks like Black Ops Gulf War won’t suffer from the same problems. As it puts it: “Treyarch contributes to all Call of Duty projects, but Call of Duty 2024 will represent the longest development time Treyarch has ever put into a Call of Duty title it’s leading.”

Fingers crossed the reports and rumours are true. A new Black Ops set during the Gulf War of the early 1990s that’s been in development for a good long while now sounds as though it could potentially be great.

As with all rumours and leaks, however, it’s best to take them all with a pinch of salt. Time will tell what the new CoD 2024 game will be and we’ll be sure to update this page with official details once they are confirmed.

